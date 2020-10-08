This Is the Best Health-Food Shake I’ve Ever Had — & I Have High Standards

If it was up to me and my tastebuds, I’d eat just about anything on this green earth. Unfortunately, I’m allergic to wheat, caffeine makes my back hurt, most milk replacements bother my stomach, and Stevia makes me depressed. For all of those (weird) reasons, I’ve had a hard time with health drinks. Then, one fateful day while I was scrolling through Facebook, I saw an ad for something called Ka’Chava. Meal replacement shakes all promise the same things — tons of nutrients, delicious taste, easy to prepare, and capable of satiating your hunger — so what made this one different?

Being the chronic label-reader that I am, I had to at least look. (Admittedly, one of my favorite past-times is being super judgy about all the crap health foods stuff into their not-actually-healthy foods.) So I clicked on the website and went to their ingredients page. I can’t find a single ingredient here I don’t approve of, and for those who don’t know me, that’s revolutionary. It’s loaded with antioxidants from berries, adaptogens from mushrooms, protein from seeds, and fiber from grains. It also has prebiotics, probiotics, and enzymes, and almost all of the ingredients are organic. Even the sweeteners come from superfood fruit extracts.

Now, I’ll be the first to admit that around $70 per bag is not cheap, but I never intended on buying it more than once. Well, I’m now three bags deep, and I’ll never, ever again purchase another health shake from anyone else. It tastes like having an ice cream shake for breakfast, and while I prefer the chocolate, the vanilla is also pretty delicious, especially if you blend it with a banana. I use half milk and half water to make mine a little thicker, though people say it thickens up pretty well with water alone since it’s got real coconut milk built right in. As long as you use a decent blender and make sure the rest of your ingredients are cold, it’s smooth, refreshing, and not at all clumpy — unlike so many other brands.

It takes roughly three minutes (blender-cleaning included) to prepare, and I’ve taken it with me everywhere. It’s also really easy to incorporate into my work-from-home schedule; when I start to get hungry, I blend, clean, drink, and it’s back to work.

Basically, if you’re looking for a health-food or meal replacement shake and you’re as ingredient-judgy as I am, this one is well-worth the price tag — but heads up, because if you get hooked, you’ll probably never find an alternative that measures up.

Ka’Chava Meal Replacement Shake Buy on Amazon $ 78 Free Shipping

