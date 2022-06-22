The Best Men’s Grooming Kits to Keep You Clean All Year Long

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to body maintenance and grooming, the majority of my life was spent using haphazard clippers not designed for the body and random creams, sprays or lotions that I had slowly collected over time. None of the items were consistent with one another, and it oftentimes affected my skin through irritation marks or small cuts. This all changed when I got a proper grooming kit.

A good grooming kit comes with powerful trimming devices, soothing creams or sprays and a number of unique additional products that help round up your overall grooming experience, whether that focuses on your body, facial hair or skin. Choosing the right grooming kit is a difficult task with nearly all men’s hygiene brands now selling their own version of one. However, instead of spending all day researching different brands, check out our list of the best men’s grooming kits for all of your needs.

Meridian Grooming Classic To-Go Package When it comes to trimming body hair and grooming yourself below deck, there are very few options as well-rounded and capable as the Meridian Grooming Classic To-Go Package. The grooming kit comes with a waterproof trimmer, two replacement blades, an anti-inflammatory spray, a waterproof travel bag and a pair of anti-chaffing boxer briefs. The trimmer is designed specifically to reduce the potential for a cut or scratch. The grooming kit also includes two guide combs so you can trim your body hair to the length you are most comfortable with. This is the grooming kit that I use myself, so if you have seen me in person, go ahead and judge the kit off of that. Buy at Meridian $ 137

Manscaped Refined Package One of the biggest innovators in the male grooming market, Manscaped has put together a number of quality grooming kits including the Manscaped Refined Package. The package comes with the classic Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer, a hair and body wash, a ball toner spray and a ball deodorant cream. The Manscaped trimmer is also waterproof so it can be used comfortably in the shower without being damaged, and the spray is made with aloe to help soothe any areas that have just been trimmed. The entire kit makes a point of focusing on the safety of your skin, but also on its overall hygiene instead of just effective hair trimming. Buy at Macy's $ 90

Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000 Trimmer While not a complete kit, the Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000 Trimmer nearly has all the functionality of one in just a single device. With 20 different comb and blade attachments, you can completely customize your grooming experiences to fit the exact hair levels that you want. Additionally, the trimmer comes with attachments designed for different parts of your body including a nose hair trimmer and a detail trimmer. This means that you have an entire arsenal of tools to trim hair all over your body in the Multigroom 9000. The device is also capable of being uses to give you a smooth skin shave on your face! Buy at Best Buy $ 90

King C. Gillette Beard Care Kit One of the biggest names in facial hair, Gillette has its very own line of unique grooming products under King C. Gillette. The King C. Gillette Beard Care Kit is designed specifically for shaving and maintaining a beard. Alongside the classic Gillette razor, the kit comes with a shaving gel, beard comb, beard oil, and beard and face wash. So if you have just begun growing a beard, are in simply maintaining one or are ready to shave it off, the King C. Gillette Beard Care Kit is the perfect choice for you. The beard care kit is also one of the most affordable options on the list, so if you want to buy a gift on a budget, this might the right choice. Buy at Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lumin Complete Skincare Gift Set Beyond facial or body hair, grooming kits can also focus on overall skin health. The Lumin Complete Skincare Gift Set is everything you could ever need to build a healthy skincare routine. With a cleanser, moisturizer, exfoliating rub, dark circle defense cream and two specialized problem area pens, the Lumin Skincare set is ready to take on any and all skin problems. The set is also specifically designed for men with purposefully light and neutral scents, so you won’t have to worry about putting on something that smells too strong. The exfoliating rub and cleanser are my two personal favorites of the bunch, if you want to just pick and choose. Buy at Lumin $ 85

Kiehl’s Ultimate Kit Another great skincare kit, the Ultimate Kiehl’s Kit is a great option for anyone looking to keep their skin smooth and healthy. The kit comes with a facial cleanser, facial cream, an eye treatment, a line-reducing concentrate and a midnight recovery concentrate. These products are designed to hydrate the skin and reduce wrinkles or skin damage over time with daily use. The skincare set has key ingredients such as Vitamin C, avocado seed oil and squalane to ensure the most powerful effect on your skin. Buy at Ulta $ 58

Braun Series XT5 Focusing back on body and facial hair, the Braun Series XT5 is another all-in-one trimmer that is built to handle every part of your body. With six different comb attachments and a stainless steel 4D blades, the trimmer is designed to contour easily to your face and body without causing any cuts or scratches. The trimmer is completely waterproof so it can be used in the shower, and comes with a travel pouch for easy storage when being used away from home. The device is also fairly affordable so you can trim well without breaking the bank. Buy at Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

