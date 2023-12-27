The Best Men’s Midweight Jackets for Changing Temps

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Depending on where you live, winter weather oftentimes means your ensemble calls for a midweight jacket that will keep you warm when you’re outside, but not yet for a parka. When the weather is finicky, layer-able tops and midweight outerwear are key to staying comfortable—especially when your office overcompensates for cold weather by turning up the thermostat way more than actually needed.

Fortunately, with midweight outerwear, you can still style things up because, let’s face it, at a certain point during the winter, the temperature will drop low enough that you need to worry more about insulation than fashion. Before we get to that point, take a look at some of our favorite midweight jackets that will keep you warm and keep up appearances.

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket Rugged yet refined, this timeless jacket from Flint and Tinder would have looked in place on a ranch or in a restaurant back in the 1940s, and it will surely still be stylin’ in the 2040s as well. Warm when buttoned up, light enough for wear open over a T-shirt on mild days, and rain-repellent until things reach downpour status, this is the proverbial “little black dress” of a man’s outerwear wardrobe. Buy At Huckberry $ 298 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fjällräven Raven Jacket Down From $250 Resistant to rain and wind, made from a durable blend of recycled polyester and organic cotton, and as easy on the eyes as it is tough against the elements, this Raven jacket is a piece you may well own forever. Features like a hood that tucks away into a zippered collar and a drawcord adjustable waistband add warmth on colder days, while the jacket can also be worn open as more of a lifestyle garment when things are temperate. Buy At Backcountry $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Eddie Bauer Mainstay Insulated Trench Coat Rain or early winter snow flurries will be of little worry when a gentleman dons this elegant but understated trench coat from Eddie Bauer. Its 100 percent recycled polyester shell will shed driving rain and take the teeth out of frosty breezes, while an 80G-rated “ThermaFill” insulation will keep you plenty warm. Plus, the jacket has adjustable cuffs and a removable hood. Buy At Eddie Bauer $ 229 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Salomon Elixir Hybrid Hooded This is arguably the most casual jacket on this list, but it still looks stylish in its own futuristic way. A hybrid of a puffer and a hoodie, this jacket is surprisingly warm for its lightweight feel, and it’s amazingly flexible. You can wear it during high-intensity activities like skiing or trail runs, but it also looks just fine (and keeps you warm) atop jeans or chinos. Buy At Salomon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

O.N.S Clothing Jesup Double-Breasted Jacket The most refined and classy-looking men’s coat on our list will keep you warm when you button it shut and turn up those lapels. A heavy wool coat that would have looked in style a hundred years ago and will likely look in place a hundred years later; hence, the Jesup is a coat that every man should have in his closet. Buy At ONS $ 288 Free Shipping

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.