The Best New Launches From Priority Bicycles, Away, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Away x Master & Dynamic Collection: You love to see a collaboration like this. The beauty of Away suitcases and the sleek design of Master & Dynamic headphones have teamed up on a set of bags with headphone pouches so you can get where you need to, in style.

Priority Apollo Gravel Bicycle: Priority makes some of the best bicycles around. They have belt gate carbon drive systems instead of chains which make them easy to maintain, and great for all-season, all-terrain riding. Priority has fantastic customer service and instructional videos to help out with any question you might encounter.

Caraway Marigold Cookware Set: One of our favorite pots and pans launched a new colorway this week: Marigold. This is an absolutely breathtaking set that will be the talking point of any kitchen.

Hoka One One Women’s Tennine Hike: These hiking boots can handle any terrain and will make you feel like you’re walking on marshmallows instead. They are waterproof and kind of look more like a hovercraft than a hiking boot.

