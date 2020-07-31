The Best New Launches from Dagne Dover, Brooklinen, The Sill, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Brooklinen Retro-Inspired Summer Patterns: We’re spending a whole lot more time in our bedrooms these days. Brooklinen introduced new retro-inspired, polka-dot bedding to add some whimsy to your bedding.

Luxe Core Sheet Set - Limited Edition Buy on Brooklinen $ 143

The Sill Limited Edition Plants: There’s no shame in filling your entire house with plants during this pandemic. The Sill is launching three limited edition plants to liven up any corner in your humble abode: Sansevieria Moonshine, the Ponytail Palm, and the Red Aglaonema.

Sansevieria Moonshine Buy on The Sill $ 55

Ponytail Palm Buy on The Sill $ 62

Red Aglaonema Buy on The Sill $ 69

Dagne Dover Vida Canvas Tote: This new summer-ready bag is made from durable, 100% organic cotton canvas. There are pockets for practically anything you could need, plus a wipeable liner in case of spills or sand.

Vida Cavnas Tote Buy on Dagne Dover $ 145

Parachute Window Curtains: For the first time, the bedding and accessories brand is taking on window treatments. They’re made from soft washed linen and come in two colors and two lengths to fit with any decor.

Washed Linen Curtain Buy on Parachute $ 169

