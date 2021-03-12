The Best New Launches From Everlane, Allbirds, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Uniform Sport: Everlane, on a mission to take over our entire wardrobes, just launched a Uniform Sport collection perfect for exercise. All of the styles are made out of their new ReTech fabric which is a moisture-wicking, high performance blend of (recycled) materials. Styles include The ReTech Jogger, The Retech Sport Short, and The ReTech Soft-Shell Jacket.

Uniform Sport Shop at Everlane $

Allbirds Brighter By Nature: We love Allbirds shoes, and in honor of Spring, the brand has launched new colorways in plenty of our favorite styles. All of the colors are inspired by nature, like the Wool Runners in Medjool, the Tree Skippers in Lychee, and the Loungers in Peppercorn.

Allbirds Brighter By Nature Shop at Allbirds $

Navy Rimmed Tableware: Made In, maker of our favorite pan by a longshot, got into the tableware game last year, and have just launched a new colorway for their plates. The Navy Rim is hand painted and perfect for spring and summer barbecues or just as a permanent addition to your place settings.

Navy Rimmed Tableware Shop at Made In Cookware $

Parade Days of the Week Collection: Bringing back memories of our younger days, Parade has created a Days of the Week collection that’s all about spring. The collection includes the Monday Boyshort in Spritz, the Tuesday Brief in Melrose, the Wednesday High Rise Thong in Starry Sky, the Thursday Brief in Acid, the Friday High Rise Brief in Four Leaf, the Saturday Thong in Blush, and the Sunday Cheeky in Vacation.

Parade Days of the Week Collection Shop at Parade $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.