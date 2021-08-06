The Best New Launches From Made In, Brooklinen, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Non-Stick Sheet Pan: Made In, makers of the best cookware out there in my humble opinion, just launched a non-stick version of their beloved sheet pan. It’s durable, lightweight, and best of all, easy to clean.

Non Stick Sheet Pan Shop at Made In Cookware $

Feast Dinnerware by Yotam Ottolenghi: Acclaimed chef and cookbook author Yotam Ottolenghi teamed up with Serax to make some beautiful dinnerware for your next dinner party.

Feast Dinnerware by Yotam Ottolenghi Shop at Food52 $

Limited Edition Linen Sheets: It’s no secret that Brooklinen makes a killer set of sheets, and if you’re a linen lover like we are, this is a can’t miss. New colors include Ochre, Ink Blue, Caramel, and Terracotta.

Limited Edition Linen Sheets Shop at Brooklinen $

Todd Snyder x New Balance: Todd Snyder has teamed up with New Balance to make three limited-edition color-ways of the classic NB327 inspired by New York City’s greenmarkets—Wheat, Pineapple, and Pomegranate.

Todd Snyder x New Balance Shop at Todd Snyder $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.