The Best New Launches from Our Place, Brooklinen, Away, and More

Brooklinen x Pendleton Paths Blanket It could be argued that Pendleton makes the best wool blankets around. I have two — one of which stays firmly at the foot of my bed. This collab between DTC bedding brand Brooklinen and wool powerhouse Pendleton is function and form all in one. It mixes geometric shapes with bold colors and is a blend of wool and cotton, the perfect throw blanket for fall. Shop at Brooklinen $

The Perfect Pot On the heels of the uber-successful Always Pan, Our Place is back with another all-in-one piece of cookware that’ll make you want to throw out everything else. The non-stick, ceramic coated Perfect Pot can act as a stockpot, dutch oven, or saucepot and comes with a wooden spoon, a roasting rack (that can double as a steamer). Plus, it has a lid that allows steam to escape and acts as a strainer and a pour spout. Shop at Our Place $

Flex Luggage While Away may be most known for their innovative hardside luggage, the newest iteration is all about flexibility. The Flex line of luggage takes everything you love about Away’s suitcases and adds up to 2.25” of extra room to shove your belongings into. It easily expands with a hidden zipper. Shop at Away $

Fly by Jing Fire Hot Pot Base I didn’t think Fly by Jing could get any better, but now, the brand that brought you spicy, savory chili crisp is here to up your hot pot game. This hot pot base is all about bringing the classic Asian dish into your home, with a mixture of ginger, star anise, clove, and Sichuan Pepper. It’s vegan and all-natural, too. Shop at Fly by Jing $

Ruggable x Jonathan Adler It’s not that Ruggable’s offerings weren’t amazing to begin with (beautiful rugs that you can wash? Come on!) but they’ve taken it to the next level with a collaboration with designer Jonathan Adler. These bold, geometric rugs will add a modern and luxurious touch to any room and you can get them dirty without having to think about the cleaning bill. Shop at Ruggable $

