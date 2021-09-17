The Best New Launches from Parachute, Brightland, Burrow, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Parachute Bedframes Maker of some of the best bedding on the planet, Parachute is coming for the rest of your bedroom. The brand just launched an entire bedroom collection that includes three upholstered bedframes that will look even better paired with some Parachute sheets. They're modern, sleek, and will complement any bedroom style. Shop at Parachute $

Amazon Fire TV Launches As Amazon pushes to bring the best tech into your home, they've launched a slew of new Fire-enabled devices that were built by Amazon. The Fire TV Omni Series and Fire TV 4-Series both feature 4K Ultra HD, with the Omni Series adding Alexa hands-free voice control. Plus, the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is 40% more powerful than the original Fire Stick, is now available. Shop at Amazon $

The Couplet Honey Set While Brightland wowed our tastebuds with quality oils and vinegars to take our culinary adventures to the next level, they're back for more. The Couplet is a duo of raw, unfiltered honey from family-owned and run farms in the US. The California Orange Blossom Honey is floral and citrusy while the Kauai Wildflower Honey is more molasses-y in finish. Shop at Brightland $

Burrow Area Rugs Rugs can really make any room feel complete, especially when you're already customized your furniture to match. That's what Burrow is proving with their new area rug collection. Each rug has a unique personality but is neutral enough to fit perfectly into any room. Shop at Burrow $

totallee iPhone 13 Phone Cases People without phone cases stress me out. Instead of risking it all for the sake of aesthetic, especially with the new iPhone 13 announcement, invest in one of totallee's thin, lightweight cases. These ultra-light protective cases barely change the size and weight of your phone while keeping it from shattering. Shop at Amazon $

