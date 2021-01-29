The Best New Launches From Parachute, Crate&Barrel, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Parachute x Crate&Barrel: One of our favorite home brands, Parachute, just launched a new collaboration with Crate&Barrel. It has all of our favorites, like the robe, brushed cotton sheets, towels, and much more, in exclusive Crate&Barrel colorways.

Please Repeat Jewelry: Jewelry these days needs to be durable but also stylish. Please Repeat makes everyday accessories that are anything but plain. The new brand is all about making jewelry inclusive and accessible, with the ability to express your own style through the pieces they create. Each piece is designed in New York and made from extra thick gold vermeil or sterling silver making them incredibly easy to wear.

VSSL JAVA: VSSL, the maker of my favorite first aid kit, just launched VSSL Java. It’s a hand coffee grinder that has 50 distinct grind settings, burr blades, and ball bearings to ensure flavor retention. It’s smaller than a water bottle and will make any adventure a caffeinated one.

Jiggy Puzzles Monthly Membership: If you love puzzles, you need to sign up for this. Jiggy will send you a new 500 piece puzzle every month so you can puzzle away. They also offer exclusive content to members like a private community and the opportunity to meet their puzzle artists.

