Best New Launches From Uniqlo, Sony, Barbour, and More

Uniqlo Heattech Blanket: We love Uniqlo’s Heattech line, and are beyond excited by this new blanket. It comes in three different colors, is extremely heat retentive, and better yet, easily machine washable at home. What’s not to like?
Sony MHC-V13: This speaker from Sony is an all-in-one entertainment system. It features seamless Bluetooth pairing, a CD drive (not sure why but I’m into it), jet bass boosters, and 2 built in mic inputs. And yeah, you can do karaoke, too.
Brooklinen Comforter: Brooklinen just made their extremely comfy comforter even more comfortable (say that ten times fast!). The new comforter comes in a super-plush weight in both down and down alternative that will keep you warm, and in bed, all winter long.
iRobot Roomba i3+: Everything you know and love about a Roomba is made better by adding a self-cleaning ability. The i3+ gives you the streamlined Roomba shape, plus voice controls, personalized cleaning suggestions, and a self-emptying dock.
Barbour Gold Standard Heritage Quilted Jacket: It’s time to break out your Barbour jackets. Don’t have one? The heritage brand just launched a new collection of luxury outerwear pieces as part of their Gold Standard sub-brand. Stay warm, dry, and comfortable all winter.
