The Best New Launches From Diptyque, SkinMedica, Allbirds, and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place. From limited edition luxury candles to my new favorite sneakers, check out my collection of top product discoveries I found (and fell in love with!) over the last month.

Allbirds Riser Sneakers Allbirds’ brand new Riser is a “lifestyle” sneaker (meaning that it’s not specifically designed for running, training, or fitness wear) featuring a retro-inspired design, unifying five of Allbirds’ signature (and sustainable) materials: canvas, tree, wool, sweetfoam, and natural rubber. Buy At Allbirds $ 135 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SkinMedica Even & Correct Brightening Treatment Pads If you’ve ever read any of my skincare-focussed stories, you probably already know that SkinMedica is my favorite brand in the beauty sphere. The Allergan-owned brand offers clinical-forward treatments infused with scientifically-backed ingredients that yield visible results—and fast. SkinMedica’s new Even & Correct Brightening Treatment Pads do exactly that, targeting dullness and sun damage by gently exfoliating the skin. I also love that they’re alcohol free (unlike many exfoliating pads on the market), so they don’t leave the skin red and over-dried after using. For amplified results and targeted sun damage correction, I also recommend checking out the Even & Correct Dark Spot Cream and the Even & Correct Advanced Brightening Cream. Buy At SkinMedica $ 60

Diptyque Limited-Edition Fleur de Cerisier Candle lovers rejoice: Diptyque has dropped in a new scented candle! The new Limited-Edition Fleur de Cerisier (cherry blossom) smells like heaven in jar. Buy At Diptyque $ 74 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Drunk Elephant A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum This retinol-infused eye serum was included in the orginal Drunk Elephant line, but the formula just got a makeup, adding 0.1% of retinol, along with de-puffing caffeine and firming peptides. Buy At Drunk Elephant $ 64

Teva Hurricane XLT2 When it comes to sandals that move with you but are actually cute, you really can’t go wrong with anything from Teva. We are loving the brand’s new patterned designs in the best-selling Hurricane XLT2 shoe that can hold up in the water, on the trails, and through the sand. Buy At Teva $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lawless Talc-Free Perfecting Powder There isn’t a single product from Lawless’ clean beauty lineup that I haven’t been genuinely impressed with. In fact, I used Lawless product for my wedding day makeup almost exclusively—and the new pore-refining powder is no exception. The talc-free formula glides on the skin like velvet, diffusing the look of texture and fine lines without caking or creasing. I love to wear it alone or to set my foundation. Buy At Lawless $ 39

Iconic London Fuller Pout Sculpting Lip Liner I live for lip liner and often use it all over my lips as a base with balm, so I’m always on the hunt for the perfect pencil. Well, I think I’ve found it folks! Iconic London’s newly-launched Fuller Pout Sculpting Lip Liners are creamy and blendable, yet so long-wearing. I love that the pencil is dual ended, featuring a lip sponge, which allows you to diffuse lines for a softer look. The waterproof formula lasts all day long, and even when I use it all over like a lipstick, it doesn’t dry out my lips or highlight lip lines. Buy At Revolve $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bearaby x Nest Bundle Dream team alert! My favorite weighted blanket brand partnered with my favorite scented candle brand to launch a gorgeous bundle for spring. The Bearaby x Nest duo includes the best-selling velvet Napper blanket in a gorgeous green hue and a matching Midnight Moss candle to help you unwind and relax. Best of all, the two each purchase of the bundle includes a donation to support NEXT for Autism. Buy At Bearaby $ 295 Free Shipping

RÓEN Eyeline Define Eyeliner Pencil Eyeliner is having a moment right now, and clean beauty brand Roen has taken note. The brand recently launched its new Eyeline Define Eyeliner Pencils in four gorgeous and universally-flattering shades: matte black, matte deep brown, shimmering brown, and shimmering gunmetal. These creamy pencils glide the eye like a dream—no tugging or pulling—delivering superior color payoff with an impressive wear-time. My favorite is the shimmering gunmetal—it looks gorgeous blended out for a smokey eye. Buy At Credo Beauty $ 26

The Avantguard Chelsea Sunglasses Now that spring is offically here, that means it’s sunglass season. For me, that means treating myself to a new pair and this year I opted for The Avantguard’s luxe Chelsea sunglasses. The new brand offers a curated collection of premium shades, designed to make a statement and protect your peepers from the sun’s rays. All of the styles are handcrafted Japan, unisex, and flattering on a wide range of face shapes. Buy At The Avantguard $ 290

Augustinus Bader The Retinol Serum Augustinus Bader’s stem-cell-infused formulas have risen to fame over the past few years for good reason. The brand’s The Cream and The Rich Cream are both some of the best-selling moisturizers on the market, and while they’re definitely not cheap, I’m here to confirm that they are indeed worth the hype. Expanding the coveted lineup, AB dropped a new serum harnessing the proven anti-aging benefits of retinol in unison with its proprietary TFC8® or Trigger Factor Complex, to boost line-erasing superpowers while mitigating irritation, peeling, and redness. Buy At Nordstrom $ 350 Free Shipping | Free Returns

