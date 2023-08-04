The Best New Launches From Lawless, Lululemon, and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands and retailers, all in one place. From Froot Loops-inspired nail polishes to a luxe sex gel, July was brimming with exciting new product launches. Scroll through below to check out some of my favorite new product discoveries from July (and a couple from early August!).

Lawless Forget The Filler Plumping Satin Lipstick I’ve been a fan of clean beauty brand Lawless’s Forget The Filler collection since it debuted a couple of years ago with its hydrating, plumping gloss—the only gloss formula I’ll wear to this day. As a matte lipstick loyalist, I was thrilled to hear that the Forget The Filler franchise expanded to include a lip-plumping and line-smoothing collection satin finish lipstick. The creamy, demi-matte formula hydrates, smoothes, and plumps without a super-shiny finish. Unlike many of the lipsticks in my rotation, this formula doesn’t emphasize lines or exaggerate dryness—instead, it moisturizes, volumizes, and stays put for hours. It’s the perfect product for those who love the benefits of plumping glosses but prefer a velvety finish. Buy At Lawless $ 28 Buy At Sephora $ 28

Lululemon Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag Lululemon’s viral (and almost always sold-out) belt bag may be the brand’s accessory du jour, but I’m predicting that its newly launched canvas tote bag is about have a major moment. The roomy yet semi-structured tote is designed with water-repellant canvas, interior and exterior pockets for easy access, and a secure snap closure to keep your goods from spilling all over the place when you’re on the go. Whether you’re headed to pilates, the office, or a pool date, this canvas tote has you covered. Buy At Lululemon $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven This compact electric heat outdoor oven is a game-changer for outdoor dining. This multifunctional woodfire oven allows you to make pizzas (in just three minutes!), barbecue brisket, and bake turkey with brick-oven-inspired flavor. This flameless grill is large enough to feed a crowd—it can easily fit a 12-pound turkey, 12-inch pizza, and a 9x13 casserole dish. There are a few other similar outdoor ovens on the market, but Ninja’s outdoor oven is a fraction of the cost and equally as impressive. Buy At NINJA $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Orly Plot Twist Fall 2023 Collection I may be in denial that fall is just around the corner, but at least Orly’s new murder mystery-inspired autumn collection is giving me a reason to celebrate ushering in the new season. The Plot Twist drop features a slew of gorgeous colorways, including my new favorite nude-ish shade, Shaky Alibi. I live for a theme in any form, and this collection’s crime scene concept really hits the spot. Buy At Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Orly $

Beringer x Cynthia Rowley Wild & Refined Playing Cards Iconic Napa Valley wine brand Beringer Vineyards recently partnered with renowned fashion designer Cynthia Rowley to create a uniquely chic deck of limited-edition playing cards. The stylish card deck is perfect for your next wine night, date night at home, or beach day. Or, grab a bottle of Beringer’s lauded Knights Valley Cabernet to pair with this collectible card deck and you have the perfect wedding or housewarming gift. Buy At Beringer $ 35

Too Faced x Pop Tarts I’m a sucker for dessert-inspired beauty drops, and Too Faced’s new collaboration with Pop Tarts is the ultimate summer treat. The new drop includes two tasty eyeshadow palettes inspired by the iconic toaster treat’s most beloved (and my favorite) flavors: Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Frosted Strawberry. Each palette has a slew of universally flattering shades with ultra-pigmented color payoff and a buttery smooth finish. Best of all? The palettes smell just like the respective Pop Tart Flavors. Yum! Buy At Too Faced $ 27

Smile Brilliant Night Out Purple Dental Stain Concealer My fellow blondes out there already know about the brass-banishing benefits of using purple shampoo to counteract yellow and orange tones, but did you know the same color theory works for yellow-tinged teeth? Smile Brilliant’s violet-hued stain-concealing toothpaste works to neutralize yellow tones with its proprietary color technology science for brighter pearly whites in just sixty seconds. This game-changing formula is a must-have for anyone looking to lift and conceal the look of stained teeth instantly—it’s a game-changer! Buy At Smile Brilliant $ 22

Nécessaire Sex Gel Leave it to the innovators at the cult-favorite body and skincare brand Nécessaire to launch a personal lubricant that’s decidedly chic. The Sex Gel actually launched a while back, but it was sold out for over 20 months, thanks to its popularity. The luxe lubricant is finally back in stock, but it’s bound to sell out again, so if you want to get your hands on a tube, don’t procrastinate. The serum-in-a-gel formula is body-safe, pH-optimized, and infused with hyaluronic acid to increase moisture without irritation or a sticky mess. If you don’t consider yourself a lubricant person, but need a little extra... er, slip, give The Sex Gel a chance. Buy At Nécessaire $ 25

Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops Drunk Elephant’s new illuminating, brightening, and barrier-fortifying B-Goldi Drops are the ultimate skincare sidekick to help you keep the summer glow going through the fall and winter. The liquid formula features a slight golden shimmer for a natural sheen, and it mixes in seamlessly with your favorite serum, facial oil, or moisturizer. The multi-use drops are infused with niacinamide and mulberry extract to help lift dark spots and pigmentation with continuous use, along with light-diffusing technology that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and enlarged pores like an Instagram filter. I love to mix these glow-boosting drops with my moisturizer in place of a primer before applying my foundation or concealer for a subtle golden finish. Buy At Drunk Elephant $ 38

Versed Purist Antioxidant Cleanser If you’re looking for an affordable cleanser that performs like a luxury formula, look no further than Versed’s new Purist Antioxidant Cleanser. This fragrance and soap-free formula gently lathers into a foam, giving your skin a deep clean without stripping or overdrying—it even removes non-waterproof eye makeup. Plus, it’s infused with a slew of glow-boosting superfruit antioxidants to help combat dullness, pigmentation, and texture. Buy At Versed $ 10

Nails Inc x Froot Loops I may be in my 30s now, but Nail Inc’s nostalgic collab with Froot Loops still has me swooning. The sweet collection includes five new scented nail polishes in a variety of bright, Toucan Sam-approved hues—and yes, they smell so good! Buy At Nails Inc. $

