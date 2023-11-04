The Best New Launches From Recess, Le Labo, and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the latest and exciting launches from our favorite brands and retailers, all in one place. October was filled to the brim with exciting new launches to help us usher in fall, from supermodel-approved hydration staples to tasty CBD-infused elixirs to help calm the pre-holiday nerves. Scroll through below to check out our favorite product launches from October.

Sakara x Tinx Though I’m not gluten-free or plant-based, Sakara’s nutrient-dense, ready-to-eat meals are some of my absolute favorite food of all time—yes, really. Naturally, I was thrilled when I saw Sakara had joined forces with social media’s famous big sister, Tinx (aka influencer, podcast host, and writer Christina Najjar), to debut a limited edition salad, which is available when you sign up for Sakara’s Signature Nutrition Program. The hearty salad comes with plenty of leafy greens, heart-healthy apples, a generous half an avocado, vegan feta, chickpeas, and, the best part, Tinx’s limited edition Tabasco Green Jalapeno hot sauce. It’s equal parts crunchy, savory, sweet, and a little spicy—and super satisfying. Get ready to “shovel” the Tinx Salad like it’s your last meal because it’s downright delicious. P.S. Sakara: please add this salad to your regular rotation! Subscribe At Sakara Life $ Free Shipping

Paya Health Superior Skin Gummies While I love my current lineup of topical skincare products, I still believe that addressing skin concerns from the outside in is equally—if not more—important than what we layer on top of it. Most dermatologists agree that retinoids (including retinol, prescription-strength Tretinoin, etc.) are one of the most effective anti-aging ingredients you can apply to the skin, but I had never seen ingestible retinoids until I came across Paya Health’s Superior Skin Gummies. These tasty skin-enhancing treats are chock full of additional ingredients that benefit not only the skin and hair, but also the gut, including B vitamins and coconut oil. The new and improved gummies are also now vegan, lower in sugar, and formulated for better absorption, so you’ll see firmer, smoother skin in just a few weeks of taking them daily. I saw a change in my underye fine lines in just two weeks—and I didn’t do anything different lifestyle or skincare-wise, so I’m giving all the credit to Paya’s Superior Skin gummies. Buy At Paya Health $ 22

Recess x The Caker Strawberry Rose Cake Kit The campaign images alone had me swooning over the Recess x The Caker Strawberry Rose Cake Kit collab. Still, after further review, I’m convinced it’s the ultimate birthday or holiday gift for anyone with a sweet tooth—and who may or may not need a bit of a breather from life lately (and who doesn’t?). The festive collaboration honors Reccess’ fifth birthday, and the kit includes birthday cake mix, icing mix, a rosewater vile, freeze-dried strawberries, and a four-pack of zero-proof, CBD-infused Strawberry Rose Mood to sip with your slice. Buy At Recess $ 40

Laura Geller x Wheel of Fortune Down From $49 While I didn’t see this collaboration coming, I was thrilled when I found out about it—I mean, who doesn’t have a soft spot for Vanna White (the face of the collection, of course)? Aside from its novelty factor, though, the formulas in this collection are beautiful. The Laura Geller x Wheel of Fortune Face The Wheel Blush Palette has been the only blush I‘ve used since it arrived in the mail earlier this month. Next, I’m manifesting a Laura Geller x Jeopardy collection! Buy At Laura Geller $ 25

Le Labo All-in-One Cleanser Le Labo’s cult-favorite fragrances, scented candles, and ever-expanding skincare line are some of the most universally appealing gift options money can buy, but you’ll want to treat yourself to its new All In One Cleanser before stocking up for gifting. Not only does the luxe bottle look chic in your bathroom, but, as expected, the scent is heavenly. Plus, you can use this genuinely all-in-one cleanser on your body, face, hair, or hands, so it’s a great multipurpose formula to have on hand. Buy At Le Labo $ 42

Waterdrop x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Snow Collection From her beauty brand, Rose Inc., to her new Waterdrop collection, anything that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley credits for her enviable, lit-from-within-glow is something I can get behind. Waterdrop partnered with the British supermodel and entrepreneur to launch a limited-edition, winter-inspired collection to help you hydrate sustainably as the temperatures drop and the moisture in the air plummets. Another great example of targeting skin concerns like fine lines, dehydration, and dullness from within (aka proper hydration), this glow-boosting collab (and, of course, the face behind it) is already encouraging me to drink more water. Shop At Waterdrop $

Jordan Samuel Skin Hydrate Facial Serum Jordan Samuel Skin has been one of my favorite under-the-radar skincare brands since I discovered it back in 2017. Founded by skin therapist and former professional ballet dancer Jordan Samuel Pacitti, the paired-down line is chock full of hassle-free yet highly effective formulas designed to transform the skin without overdoing it. One of my favorite brand heroes, the Hydrate Facial Serum, just got revamped with a new and improved formula that quenches your skin’s thirst without feeling heavy or causing breakouts. The new formula is boosted with the addition of sodium PCA, oat beta-glucan, skin-soothing allantoin, and more aloe vera to increase moisture levels and calm irritation, which is a must for me as the temperatures continue to drop. Buy At Jordan Samuel Skin $ 29

Double Stitch Linen Cotton Throw Blanket While I love my Brooklinen weighted comforter and sateen sheets, I was recently treated to some samples from Double Stitch by Bedsure’s affordable yet luxe bedding products—and they’re downright incredible. My favorite from the new collection is the impossibly soft Linen Cotton Throw Blanket. It’s neither too warm nor too lightweight, making it a great bed topper or couch throw, and the peachy color I went with goes with all of my other linens while adding a subtle pop of color. Don’t sleep on Double Stitch’s dreamy bedding lineup. Buy At Double Stitch $ 79

