The Best New Launches From Ilia, Truff, Skims, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the latest and exciting launches from our favorite brands and retailers, all in one place. We kicked off 2024 with plenty of exciting product launches, from a new luxury hot sauce to an algae-infused face cream and, of course, Skims’ Internet-breaking Valentine’s Day campaign featuring Lana Del Rey (and, no, the collection is surprisingly not entirely sold out yet). Read on to check out the best new products from January worth your hard-earned coin.

Mara SeaDream Firming Algae Crème Infused with vegan stem cells, moringa, and rainbow algae, this rich-yet-not-too-heavy face cream is the ultimate antidote for dry, crepey skin. With just one use, the fine lines under and around my eyes softened, and in a week, my skin looked much firmer, plumper, and hydrated. This hydration-boosting cream is like a large green juice for your skin, and I cannot get enough of it. Buy At Sephora $ 64 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Credo Beauty $ 64 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skims Valentine’s Day Collection Skims’ Valentine’s Day campaign featuring Lana Del Rey couldn’t be dreamier. Not only do I want every piece in the limited-edition collection, but I also want campaign prints to frame for my house. Considering how viral the campaign went after it dropped, it’s surprising the collection isn’t sold out yet. In other words, consider this your sign to add to cart before it’s gone. Shop At Skims $

Kate Sommerville KateCeuticals SuperCell Rejuvenation Serum After five years in the making, Kate Sommerville’s SuperCell Rejuvenation Serum is finally here. Formulated with vegan stem cells and peptides to help boost cell turnover, this multifunctional formula is a bona fide anti-aging powerhouse. Plus, it’s designed with an innovative metal roller, which helps soothe and depuff while boosting circulation to the skin for an instant glow. Buy At Kate Sommerville $ 95 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Truff Jalapeno Lime Hot Sauce Everyone’s favorite luxury hot sauce just kicked it up a notch with a new flavor: jalapeno lime. Unsurprisingly, the creamy, zesty, green hot sauce is packed full of flavor and elevates anything you put it on, from nachos to avocado toast. Buy At Truff $ 35

Annemarie Börlind 2-Phase Aloe Vera Shake Formulated for stressed skin, Börlind’s new 2-Phase Aloe Vera Shake delivers a surge of moisture to the skin while soothing irritation and lifting redness. The clean and sensitive-skin-approved formula is basically a topical anti-anxiety pill for your skin—and it’s a game-changer if you’re battling the side effects (i.e., peeling, redness, etc.) that often come hand in hand with a new retinoid routine. Buy At ANNEMARIE BORLIND $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Daily Harvest Pops Daily Harvest makes some of my favorite foolproof and almost-no-prep meals, and now the brand has a new sweet treat on the menu. Its new kid and adult-friendly pops are made with USDA-certified organic fruits and vegetables and zero artificial sweeteners or impossible-to-pronounce chemicals. Shop At Daily Harvest $

Youth To The People Superberry Firm & Glow Body Butter Youth To The People dropped a three-piece body collection last month, but the star of the new trio is undoubtedly the Superberry Firm & Glow Body Butter. Not only is the body cream deeply hydrating for up to 48 hours, but with continuous use, the antioxidant-powered formula may help protect the skin from free radical damage. Buy At Youth To The People $ 21

Ilia The Base Face Milk Ilia’s new barrier-strengthening essence-moisturizer hybrid is clinically proven to reduce redness and texture. You can use it as a true essence under your favorite cream or as a lightweight moisturizer. I love that this lightweight formula doesn’t pill under my makeup and other skincare steps, yet I feel like it locks in moisture all day long. Buy At ILIA Beauty $ 58 Free Shipping

ColourPop Lost In Love Valentine’s Day Collection Leave it to ColourPop to drop the most swoon-worthy Valentine’s Day collection that I’ll be equally as obsessed with come March—and for the remainder of 2024, for that matter. My favorite items in the limited-edition drops are the kitsch heart-shaped Lip and Cheek Balm, which is available in three colorways, including my favorite, “Cutesy Wootsy.” Shop At ColourPop $

