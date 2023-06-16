The Best New Launches From Shiseido, Lululemon, and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place. From electrolyte-infused skincare to personalized teeth whiteners, June has offered no shortage of exciting new product launches that I’m already waxing poetic about. Scroll through below to check out some of my favorite new product discoveries from June so far.

HUM Nutrition Celery Juice Fiber Gummies (20-Day Supply) Down from $20 I’ve been trying to get on the morning celery juice kick for a couple of years now—I’ll commit to a daily glass for two weeks, but I inevitably fall off the wagon. It’s inconvenient to juice every morning (and expensive to buy it juiced), and it doesn’t taste great. Drinking celery juice offers a slew of impressive health benefits, though, from detoxifying the liver to improving gut health and boosting energy sans caffeine. Fortunately, now you can reap the benefits of a daily celery juice regimen without having to actually drink it, thanks to Hum Nutrition’s new Celery Juice Fiber Gummies. I have not personally tried the gummies just yet, so I can’t speak to their taste, but I can almost guarantee they’ll be way more palatable than chugging a glass of unsweetened celery juice. Buy At HUM Nutrition $ 14

Kopari Marine Clean Purifying Gel Cleanser Formulated to reduce the number of steps in your daily skincare routine, Kopari’s new Marine Clean Purifying Gel Cleanser does double duty to remove makeup, deep clean your pores, and nourish the skin barrier. The dual-action cleanser is infused with marine algae, firming amino acids, and vitamin B5 to help lock in moisture. The formula transforms from a gel to a foam, allowing it to deeply penetrate the pores and sweep away impurities without over-drying. Buy At Kopari $ 29

Lululemon Blissfeel Trail Running Shoe Lululemon’s growing shoe collection is arguably the brand’s most underrated category. Everyone knows that the activewear brand’s Align leggings, Define Jacket, and even the viral belt bags are second-to-none, but Lululemon’s under-the-radar footwear offerings deserve your full attention. The latest drop is the Blissfeel Trail Running Shoe, which requires zero break-in time, delivers next-level support without feeling heavy, has a firm grip for navigating uneven terrain (and slippery treadmills!), and, yes, they’re actually cute. The shoes are designed for outdoor running, but I also love to wear them on walks, hikes, and running errands. Buy At Lululemon $ 158 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CVS Health Custom Whitening System CVS Health’s custom teeth-whitening system claims to be equally as effective as in-office treatments—and, at this point, I’m convinced this is the case. The kit includes personalized trays that mold to your teeth’s unique shape, allowing for an extra secure fit and better absorption of the whitening solution. After opening the kit, you simply make your teeth impressions in the upper and lower trays provided at home and mail them back to the lab. In three weeks, they’ll send you your own bespoke teeth whitening kit. Say goodbye to the slippery whitening strips and invest in this personalized system instead. Buy At CVS $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

AD BY BEAUTY PIE: Shinkai Electrolyte Drench Gel You may reach for electrolytes when your body needs extra hydration, but what about when your skin is dehydrated? Beauty Pie just dropped an innovative new 3-in-1 formula that quells dehydration while plumping up fine lines and repairing the skin barrier. The Shinkai Electrolyte Drench Gel is basically a green juice for the skin. The whipped gel-cream formula is chock full of moisture-retaining ingredients, including electrolytes, peptides, and super greens, along with firming Kombucha to help boost laxity, enhance your face’s natural contour, and of course, help your skin retain its own naturally-occurring hyaluronic acid. Wear it under your favorite sunscreen as a moisturizer for an instant lit-from-within glow or use it as a night mask before bed and wake up to dewy, radiant, and plump skin. Buy At Beauty Pie $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Proactiv Zits Happen Hydrocolloid Patches Down from $12 Pimple patches are nothing new at this point, but leave it to the acne experts at Proactiv to disrupt the category with its latest drop. Just in time for Acne Awareness Month, Proactiv dropped its new Zits Happen Hydrocolloid Patches, which offer so many more benefits than your average pimple patch. Aside from hydrocolloid (which helps bring the blemish down in size by drawing up fluid and bacteria to the surface), these innovative skincare patches are also infused with salicylic acid to purify pores, niacinamide to help prevent scarring and pigmentation, centella asiatica to brighten the area and reduce discoloration, and hyaluronic acid to offset over-drying and accelerate healing. Even if you don’t have an active pimple, I also love to use these multipurpose skincare patches as a spot treatment for fading acne scars, sun spots, and post-inflammatory redness. Buy At Proactiv $ 10

Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Volumizer Mascara Thrive Causemetics hero product is undoubtedly its unparalleled Liquid Lash Extension Mascara, which has garnered ample acclaim as the best tubing mascara on the market. The OG formula extends the lashes like nothing I’ve ever used before without clumping, transforming, or creating a spiderweb effect (iykyk!). In response to customer requests, the ethical cosmetics brand launched a sister mascara to its best-selling formula: Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Volumizer Mascara, which focuses more on amping up the volume as opposed to just addressing length. Frankly, it’s the mascara of my dreams because my lashes are fairly long naturally, but they’re straight and fine. All you need is a few coats of this thickening formula for voluminous, clump-free lashes that last all day long. Buy At Thrive Causemetics $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Health-ade Guava Dragon Fruit Kombucha My new favorite gut-friendly Kombucha brand has a new limited-edition flavor that I can only hope will make it into its permanent collection because I don’t think I’ll be able to get enough. The new Guava Dragon Fruit flavor tastes like a tropical summer vacation in a bottle, except unlike trips abroad, the fizzy, probiotic-rich kombucha nourishes your gut, promoting regularity, enhanced immunity, and glowing skin. Drink it up alone for a caffeine-free pick-me-up, or mix it with your favorite spirit for a healthier cocktail! Buy At Health-ade $

Laneige Pink Lemonade Sleeping Lip Mask This cult-favorite (and celebrity-loved) Korean beauty lip mask just got a sweet makeover for summer. The newly-launched Pink Lemonade Swirl Sleeping Lip Mask is the ultimate treat for dry, sun-kissed lips... and the tangy scent is pure nostalgia. This highly-anticipated drop is somehow still in stock, but if I had to bet, it won’t be for long. I’ve been told by industry insiders that loyal fans of the beloved lip mask collect the limited-edition drops, so if you want to grab one for yourself, don’t wait! Buy At Sephora $ 25

Shiseido x World Surf League Limited Edition Collection Shiseido makes some of the best sunscreen products on the market, and its latest drop in collaboration with the WSL (World Surf League) is no exception. In 2019, Shiseido launched its Blue Project, a global effort to promote the protection of the oceans with clean and reef-friendly SPF products that are safe and effective for our skin and Mother Nature. This year’s drop with WSL includes new, professional-level (and surfer-approved) SPF products fortified with Shiseido’s dual SynchroShield™ technology. SynchroShield™ combines WetForce Technology, which allows the formula to sense elevated perspiration adding more protection without adding a white cast as more moisture is detected, and HeatForce Technology, an essence that forms a stronger barrier on the skin when activated by external heat. Buy At Shiseido $

Catrice Summer Obsession Palette I’ve been a huge fan of the French drugstore makeup brand Catrice for years. Its affordable yet luxury-like HD Liquid Coverage Foundation is one of my favorite formulas of all time, and it only costs around $10. So, it comes as no surprise that I’ve fallen for the brand’s new blush, bronzer, and highlight palette. The brand was kind enough to send me a sample of the Summer Obsession palette right before my recent vacation to Spain, and, aside from mascara and tinted moisturizer, it was the only makeup I used the entire week. Buy At Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Beachwaver Co. Multi Barrel Beachwaver B1 Curling Iron Beachwaver’s automatic curling irons are the own hair tools I’ve used since, like, 2017. Why would I curl my own hair when their styling tools basically do it for me? Naturally, I was excited when I saw that Beachwaver dropped a new multi-barrel tool, which allows you to switch between three different size barrels to achieve your look with one tool. The “revolutionized rendition” of the brand’s cult-favorite hot tool features the same features we love about the original models, including automatic curling functionality, auto-shut-off, and a tapered top for longer-lasting waves, but with more versatility. Buy At Beachwaver $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.