The Best New Launches From Nécessaire, O Positiv, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the latest and exciting launches from our favorite brands and retailers, all in one place. November was ripe with Black Friday and Cyber deals all month long, but there were plenty of noteworthy new product drops, too. If you’re looking for a last-minute holiday gift for yourself or someone on your list, there are plenty of great new products on this list that will delight a wide range of giftees.

From tasty gluten-free pasta you can microwave (without it tasting microwaved) to fancy charging trays that will delight anyone on your list, read ahead for my favorite launches from November.

Courant MAG:3 Dual Device Charging Tray Down From $200 This sleek charging tray is the perfect bedside sidekick for keeping all of your devices powered—and in style. The charging tray comes in linen and a handsome leather finish, making it great for gifting. Buy At Courant $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

"Beekman 1802 x NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Holiday Collection" Beekman 1802 x Tollhouse This heavenly body collection smells exactly like freshly baked Tollhouse chocolate chip cookies. It smells so delicious that my 80-pound dog managed to break through the packaging to try to eat it—thankfully, no actual chocolate was included! If you or someone on your to-gift list has a major sweet tooth, this gift set will not disappoint. Buy At Beekman 1802 $ 68 Free Shipping

O Positiv URO Vaginal Probiotic Capsules There are so many probiotic supplements on the market today, and while many of us can benefit from taking them, it’s difficult to discern which strains, formulas, etc. are best for your individual needs. We all know that probiotics can be especially beneficial for vaginal health, and O Positiv’s new formula takes the guesswork out of figuring it out. The wellness brand’s Vaginal Probiotic Capsules are formulated with four concentrated probiotic strains to help promote balanced pH levels and odor by targeting vaginal and digestive inflammation. Reviewers are already swearing by these pretty-in-pink capsules for keeping unwanted odor at bay and helping prevent yeast infections—even while taking antibiotics! Buy At O Positiv $ 32 Buy At Amazon $ 31 Free Shipping

Augustinus Bader The Winter Radiance System Looking for a crowd-pleasing gift for the beauty obsessive on your list (even if that’s you!)? Augustinus Bader launched a few new holiday gift sets for 2023, and while they’re all winners, my favorite bang-for-your-buck choice is The Winter Radiance System. This trio includes the cult-favorite The Rich Cream, along with its hydration-boosting undereye patches and the bestselling cleanser. Buy At Augustinus Bader $ 220

Daily Harvest Pasta Collection I like Daily Harvest’s foolproof and healthy meals and smoothies, so when I found out the brand launched three new gluten-free and veggie-rich pasta, I was thrilled to try them. They’re definitely the best gluten-free pasta I’ve ever had and my favorite product from Daily Harvest of all time. Plus, they‘re microwave-friendly, so they’re healthy, easy, and so delicious. Buy At Daily Harvest $

Nécessaire Retinol Hand Cream As I continue to age, I’ve noticed fine lines, discoloration, and sun damage start to show up on my hands. I’m used to them being uncomfortably dry during the winter, but wrinkles and sun spots were not something I expected ever to have to deal with. Fortunately, Nécessaire recently dropped a retinol-infused hand treatment, which helps keep them hydrated while also correcting signs of aging and damage—it even doubles as a cuticle serum. They already look more even and feel softer after just a week of using the formula daily. Buy At Nécessaire $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Sephora $ 35

Curel Japan Anti-Wrinkle Hydrating Serum If you’ve been looking for an affordable yet effective anti-aging serum that performs *almost* as well as its high-end and luxury counterparts, look no further than Curel Japan’s new-ish Anti-Wrinkle Hydration Serum. The gentle yet potent formula is infused with ceramides to boost moisture levels, soften lines, and strengthen the skin’s barrier—all without irritation-causing fragrance and additives. For around $20 a pop, you can’t go wrong. Buy At Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Billini Sarah Crinkle Ankle Boots Cherry red is decidedly the color du jour for fall and winter 2023, and these affordable patent ankle boots by Billini are my favorite way to rock the trend without going head-to-toe scarlet. Plus, they’re not too tall and not flat, either, so they’ll take you from the office to happy hour seamlessly. Buy At Billini $ 90

