The Best New Launches From Lululemon, ColourPop, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place. From a Sailor Moon beauty collection to a spicy chilli crunch oil topping that you’ll want to sprinkle over literally everything, check out our favorite new product launches below.

Lululemon Oversized Tie-Waist Trench Coat Just in time for October’s transitional weather, Lululemon dropped a new trench coat in tan and black. The chic long-line trench is lightweight enough for fall (and spring!), but also a great layering piece for when the temperatures drop further. I’ll be throwing this instantly-chic-outfit-topper on with everything this fall—from leggings and a t-shirt to silky maxi dresses. Buy At Lululemon $ 298 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Beachwaver Catwalk Collection Down From $250 I have been a huge fan of Beachwaver’s automatic curling irons and hair tools since 2017, but this new animal print-collection may be my favorite drop from the brand to date! Beachwaver’s hair tools aren’t just a pretty face though—they outperform every curling iron I’ve ever used. Even if you decide not to use the automatic curling feature, they’re still some of the best hot tools on the market. Buy At Beachwaver $ 175 Free Shipping

The Spice House Chili Oil Crunch Mix If you love chili crunch oil as much as I do, don’t sit out on adding The Spice House’s new Chili Oil Crunch Mix to your current lineup. It’s loaded with four different types of chiles, garlic, sesame and a dash of cinnamon and star anise. Elevate any meal, from noodles to eggs and even ice cream (yes, really!) with this tasty food topper. Buy At The Spice House $ 9

Sailor Guardians Sailor Moon x Colourpop I will never ever be too old to freak out about a Sailor Moon collection, and ColourPop’s new collection has me beyond excited. ColourPop’s Super Shock highlighters and shadows are my favorite powder formula of all time, but the celestial colors in this collection are what truly makes this nostalgic collab stand out. Grab a palette, highlighter, or the entire collection before it sells out. Buy At ColourPop $

Great Jones Dutch Baby Gloss Edition To be honest, I never got excited about pretty cookware until I discovered Great Jones’ gorgeous collection. Now, the brand has decidedly outdone itself with its adorable glossy edition of its best-selling Dutch Baby (a petite dutch oven perfect for cooking for two). The shiny and new launch is a delightful addition to your kitchen display. Grab one before the holiday season kicks off! Buy At Great Jones $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Caliray Socal Superbloom Lip + Cheek Tint Soft Stain Blush Caliray’s new Socal Superbloom Lip + Cheek Tint Soft Stain Blush is unlike any other formula I’ve ever tried. Not only does it feel as comfortable and hydrating as a lip oil, but it also has surprising stay power and impressive (yet buildable) color payoff. The multipurpose stain feels glossy—not drying—without leaving behind a sticky or oily residue. I keep one in my bag at all times. Buy At Sephora $ 28

EnviroKlenz Laundry Enhancer Liquid It may not be the sexiest launch on the list, but it certainly is a game-changer; EnviroKlenz Laundry Enhancer’s has single-handedly rescued at least three garments that my cats decided to mark their terrority on—a task that every other regular detergent hasn’t been capable of. Add a dash of this laundry enhancer to your load and allow it to blast away mildew, urine, and other nasty odors in just one wash. Buy At EnviroKlenz $ 25

Riki Loves Riki LED Riki Miracle Like a supercharged pimple patch meets LED mask, Riki Loves Riki’s LED Riki Miracle combats blemishes and breakouts like nothing else on the market (at least I’ve come across). The innovative FDA-clear pimple-targeting tool is designed to rival in-office acne treatments from the comfort of your own home, and the results are downright impressive. The silicone patch adheres to the blemish area well, allowing you to do other things, while the six blue and red LED lights work to kill bacteria, quell inflammation, and heal your breakout... fast. Plus, it comes with a travel-friendly portable charging case a la Apple AirPods, so it’s great for combating travel-induced breakouts. Whether you suffer from consistent adult acne or just want to be prepared the next time a spot decides to pop up at the worst momenet possible, this next-level acne patch will not disapoint. Buy At Riki Loves Riki $ 90

iS Clinical Retinol+ Emulsion Serum IS Clinical’s potent, clinical-forward skincare products are beloved by derms, celebrities, and skin-fluencers alike—and for good reason. Now, the brand is taking its retinol game to the next level with the new iS Clinical Retinol+ Emulsion serum, available in 0.3 and 1.0 strengths (the 1.0 is professional strength and recommended for useonly as advised by a licensed professional). The advanced formula is infused with a Retinol of botanical origin encapsulated with bio-identical lipids, which allows for precision in delivery and accelerates its efficacy. This is not a retinol serum for beginners, but if you’re not ready to try prescription strength retinoids like Tretinoin, this is a close second. Buy At Dermstore $ 105 Free Shipping | Free Returns

