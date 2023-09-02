Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

August has officially come to an end, and while I’m still blissfully in denial that my favorite season will also be drawing to a close in a couple of weeks, the start of the new month means it’s time to share my favorite new products. Despite my anticipatory end-of-summer bummers, I am at least excited to distract myself by waxing poetic about new product launches that impressed me and improved my life in some way, shape, or form.

Next month’s New Kids on The Block may very well be chock full of seasonal depression remedies to help me adjust to the shorter days and cooler weather, like light therapy lamps and S.A.D.-assistive gadgets. But, for now, I’m still in the summer swing of things, enjoying my AI-powered eye cream, my first pair of Rothy’s beloved pointed-toe flats, and a new gut-friendly ginger ale that I enjoy sipping while sitting in my pink inflatable pool that I will soon have to retire to the shed. Scroll through below to check out my absolute favorite launches from August and enjoy every last bit of your summer—heat waves and all!

Rothy’s The Point II Flat I finally understand the hype surrounding Rothy’s chic and ridiculously comfortable flats. The brand recently launched a second version of its best-selling The Point flat, and while I haven’t tried the first iteration, the new and “perfected” The Point II is, indeed, nothing short of perfection—and I have high standards for flats. Not only do they match with anything and everything, but there was also no breaking in period. Buy At Rothy's $ 159 Free Shipping

Rude Cosmetics x Chupa Chups If Rude Cosmetics isn’t on your radar yet, prepare to swoon. The super affordable makeup brand has the cutest aesthetics and nostalgic collaboration ever, but the Chupa collection is my favorite to date. The sweet collab includes two eyeshadow palettes, ombre blushes “Lolli liners” and more—all inspired by the beloved candy brand. Buy At Rude $

Billie V Smooth Pubic Hair Cleanser & Shave Gel This multi-use cleanser and shave gel is formulated specifically for the pubic area, meaning it’s gentle, pH-balanced, and non-irritating. The gel-to-foam formula lathers well without stripping the skin or disappearing altogether, so it’s great for shaving the bikini line or just cleansing the V area in general. Buy At Billie $ 12

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur If you’re looking for a wearable, non-drying matte liquid lipstick, you’ll love Charlotte Tilbury’s new Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur. The comfortable formula delivers a high-intensity color payoff and a velvety-matte finish without emphasizing lines, overdrying, or pilling up. You don’t even need to wear a balm under this one. It isn’t 100 percent transfer-proof, but the tradeoff is supple, soft, and kissable lips. Best of all? The soft matte formula allows you to dot a bit on for a blurred effects or all over for a bold lip. Buy At Charlotte Tilbury $ 35

Olipop Ginger Ale Probiotic Soda Olipop’s gut-friendly sodas are a major game-changer for those of us who like carbonated drinks. Like the other flavors, Olipop’s new ginger ale soda contains a blend of digestion-boosting probiotics, plant fiber, and other botanicals—and only five grams of sugar per can! Buy At Olipop $

Fishwife Slow Smoked Mackerel Fishwife makes the best tinned fish on the market right now—no questions asked—and was undoubtedly integral in the rise of the now viral “seacuterie” board. So it comes as no surprise that its newest launch, Slow Smoked Mackerel, is downright delicious. I meant to add it to my salad for lunch yesterday, but it was so good I ate it straight from the tin in five minutes. No regrets! Buy At Fishwife $ 32

Odacité Intense Repair Eye Cream Until recently, I didn’t think eye cream was necessary—isn’t moisturizer doing the same thing? It turns out, no—at least in some cases. Odacité’s new peptide and carnosine-powered eye cream is one of those delightful exceptions that tightens, firms, and irons out fine lines with regular use—though my under-eye skin looked less crepey and more firm the first time I used it. The eye cream was formulated using the brand’s proprietary Edelweiss Extrême Complex, which was cultivated through AI-Generated Indoor Farming to ensure peak efficacy. Like eye creams, I also have my fair share of reservations about AI, but Odacité’s new formula gets my full endorsement on all fronts. Buy At Odacité $ 68

Quince 100% Leather Trench OK, despite clinging on to summer, this new launch from Quince is definitely making me excited for fall weather, at least. It’s a cross between a blazer and a trench coat; the fit and tailoring are to die for. The leather is buttery-soft and supple without feeling overly delicate, and it’s only slightly oversized, so you won’t risk looking like a cartoon detective (fits true to size for me). It’s also got side pockets and a back vent so you can actually move in it, too. I honestly don’t know how Quince was able to price this at $250, but this is a major steal. Buy At Quince $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Elizabeth Arden Limited Edition 8 Hour Cream Lip Protectant Elizabeth Arden’s iconic Eight Hour Cream has been on my radar since I was in my early teens. Even in the 2000s, every magazine and celebrity makeup artist raved about this multipurpose cream. I distinctly remember Victoria Beckham touting this product in a “What’s In Her Bag?” type of feature and immediately adding it to my Christmas list. Anyway, it’s safe to say I’ve been a fan of the Eight Hour Cream collection for years, but this limited-edition Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant has been by my side 24/7 since I got it in the mail a couple of weeks ago. It’s light and nourishing but keeps my lips hydrated for hours, and it’s got SPF 15 protection without that unpleasant sunscreen-y taste. Buy At Elizabeth Arden $ 29

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons