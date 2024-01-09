The Best Non-Alcoholic Beer You Can Order Online for Delivery to Your Door

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It might come a surprise to you to learn that the Dry January movement is only a little more than a decade old. Started in 2013 by a British nonprofit called Alcohol Change UK and a locally-focused campaign, today there are millions of people worldwide who pass on the booze for the month of January.

The month-long sober-curious movement comes against a backdrop of a much broader shift in embracing alcohol-free lifestyles. More and more people are choosing to obstain from drinking alcohol altogether—not just for a new year reset—and are celebrating the start of 2024 by enjoying the many physical and mental health benefits that stem from eliminating or reducng alcohol consumption.

Fortunately, zero-proof elixirs, fancy mocktails, premium no or low ABV wines, and even non-alcoholic craft beers have never been more accessible. Honestly, these new-and-improved no-ABV beers taste so good, you won’t even miss the real thing.

Whether you’re giving up alcohol for a month or for the foreseeable future, if you’re a beer lover, you don’t have to stick to limited selection of low or alcohol-free beer anymore. In fact, some may say we’re living in the golden age of nonalcoholic beer. Whether you’re a bona fide beer snob with a taste for ultra-hoppy craft IPAs or prefer a drinkable light beer that’s up for any occassion, there’s something for everyone. Ahead, check out some of our favorite low to no-alcohol beers that can be bought online and delivered right to your door.

Bravus Brewing Non-Alcoholic Dark Oatmeal Craft Beer 6-Pack Rich, sweet, big, and yet mild all at the same time, Bravus’ Oatmeal Dark is an non-alcoholic beer you just have to try when it’s cold outside. It has notes of chocolate, toasted bread, coffee, and a subtle smokiness, and it goes well with deserts, cheese, fish, or with nothing but a glass and good conversation. This is an excellent choice for those who love Guiness and malty stouts. Buy At Boisson $ 13

Athletic Brewing Co. Run Wild Non-Alcoholic IPA 12-Pack Athletic Brewing is a powerhouse of an NA brewery that has a nationwide presence and churns out all sorts of delightful beers, both in limited seasonal runs and in constant production. Its top-rated Run Wild IPA is in the latter category. A hoppy, flavorful beer that’s crisp enough to be crushed yet pronounced enough to be slowly sipped, this is a beer that can pair with foods of all types and will taste apropos in all seasons. Buy At Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

Best Day Brewing Non-Alcoholic KOLSH 6-Pack If you like your beer tasty but fully crush-ready, Best Day Brewing’s NA Kölsch will not let you down. I’ve sipped one of these with many a meal, to be sure, but I’ve also sucked cans down in two or three pulls after a run or mowing the lawn. Crisp and light but well-balanced between malt and hops, this beer is indeed a great accompaniment to many dishes because it won’t overpower the food but will pleasantly cleanse the palate between bites. Buy At Boisson $ 13

Clausthaler Dry Hopped Non-Alcoholic Malt Beer 6-Pack A true German beer in every way, (that just happens to be non-alcoholic), Clausthaler’s Dry Hopped brew is the perfect NA beer to crack open as you tuck into a plate of sausages, sauerkraut, and mashed potatoes. Balanced and light as classic German beers tend to be, this is a great session brew for watching a ball game or grilling away the afternoon, and you won’t even wake up the next morning regretting your life choices. Buy At Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping

Partake Blonde Non-Alcoholic Beer 6-Pack Partake’s Blonde is the NA beer to get if you’re not sure where to get started. It’s tasty, but it’s not a flavor punch. It’s lightly hopped, its malt profile is mild, and it has the lightest fruit and citrus notes, so it will please people who like beers of myriad types, from lagers to wheats to light ales. And with just 15 calories per can, you won’t have worry about budding beer belly. Buy At Boisson $ 16

Samuel Adams Non-Alcoholic IPA Just the Haze 6-Pack When The Boston Beer Company (yes, the brewery is actually called that, not Samuel Adams, which is the name of their flagship lager) released Just the Haze, its first entry into the NA beer world, they did it right. This big, juicy New England-style pale brew is so flavorful you could likely pass it off as a “normal” beer and many a discerning beer drinker wouldn’t even blink. Enjoy this beer in a glass because its colorful and indeed hazy amber body and rich head deserve to be on display as you enjoy its fruity, malty flavor. Buy At Drizly $ 10

Guinness Zero Non-Alcoholic Draught Cans 4-Pack This is yet another of those NA beers that will you double-checking the label to make sure you didn’t accidentally grab a boozy brew; its flavor profile is that rich and robust. Guinness 0.0 not only has the flavor of a classic Irish stout, but it also has that unique, creamy mouthfeel and that gorgeous coloration that blends from deep, dark brown at the bottom of your glass to a swirling tan foam bubbling up toward (and often over) the top. Buy At Boisson $ 14 Free Shipping

BrewDog Punk Non-Alcoholic Robust IPA (12-Pack) So, you like hoppy beers but you don’t want to consume alcohol? You and Brewdog’s Punk Hoppy IPA will get along well. The NA beer has a hop profile I’ll describe as grassy, lightly tart, and with pine resin notes. In other words, this is a hop-forward brew. And while it’s big on flavor, Punk IPA has just 20 calories per 12-ounce serving. Buy At Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Heineken 0.0% Non-Alcoholic Beer Heineken is one of the world’s best-known and most popular beers. Now, you can order an NA version of this classic Dutch brew online. And even more important than that is the fact that Heineken 0.0 tastes great. It has a flavor profile exactly like its boozy forebear, albeit a bit lighter in overall taste. Buy At Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Grüvi Non-Alcoholic Golden Lager 6-Pack Quaffable to be sure but quite flavorful, this Golden Lager from Grüvi is a great choice for the beer fan who wants to give up alcohol, not taste. At 58 calories per can it has more heft than many other NA beers, but you can appreciate why when you drink it. Lightly sweet, pleasantly malty, and with mild hop bitterness that lingers briefly on the tongue, the overall best word to describe this beer is “balanced.” You can enjoy one at the game, with your meal, or as you paddle down a river, or you can crush three of them as you tailgate or celebrate. Buy At Boisson $

