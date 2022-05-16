Moby Desk: The Great White Whales of Desktop Accouterment In the Modern Age

There are a few things to consider when it comes to office space accessories. With more and more companies having their employees return to the office, you may have to prove you’re still the coolest employee on your floor. You can wear the funniest ties, sport the cleanest shoes, and forward the funniest email chains, but you ain’t nothing without some dope desk-top accouterment.

No office is complete without its fair share of novelty desk-top office accessories, but the adhesive mini basketball hoop on the back of your door isn’t cutting it anymore. All you have to do is choose which kind of interior decorator you want to be. The plant guy? The cat lady? The Patrick-Bateman-style exquisite business cardholder?

Even if you do still work from home, the daily drab of your same old apartment can get old. Why not make your home office a little more fun too? Spice up your living room or office space with these novelty desktop gadgets and accessories.

LEGO Bonsai Tree What could merge classy and fun more than a bonsai tree you build from scratch? I love plants in my workspace. I love plants I don’t have to water even more. The versatile nature of a Lego set allows the plant-owner to change up the size and shape of their tree over time. Honestly, this is just a cool look. It’s the tuxedo t-shirt of office décor. Embrace the kitschy-ness. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pottery Barn Trenton Whiteboard No good idea starts on paper anymore. The real heavy hitters start on good, ol’ fashioned whiteboards. Ideas are liquid. They evolve and change in an instant, and you need a canvas that can keep up with your brainstorming. I find the Pottery Barn metal-framed whiteboard fits my office aesthetic best. I use a whiteboard for most of my daily tasks and reminders. It’s a great form of passive communication with roommates or coworkers and assists with my day-to-day organization. Buy at Pottery Barn $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vat19 World’s Smallest Desk Vacuum I eat at my desk. I’m as clean as I can be, but I know that crumbs must drop off here and there: on my desk, in my keyboard, onto the floor. The USB Shop-Vac from Vat 19 is a real working shop vac that fits onto the top of your desk. Other than being super funny and weird to have, the shop vac really works. Use it to clean up paper clippings, crumbs, or dust. Keep a cleaner office space and impress your boss while doing it. Buy at Vat 19 $ 17

Japanese Zen Garden for Desk Now hear me out—we all need a little Zen in our life. Why not in the middle of the workday? There are a lot of mini desktop Zen gardens out there to choose from, it really just depends on your personal style preference here. Just think of the day-to-day application. Boss stresses you out? Zen garden. Crunching ahead of a big presentation? Rake out that stress in your very own mini, portable Zen garden. Buy at Amazon $ 37 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sonos Move Bluetooth Speakers Sonos offers a variety of speakers that offer pristine audio quality and hardware durability. The Sonos Move is a long-lasting, powerful speaker with 11-hour battery life and water and drops resistance. Bring your speaker on the go to the office picnic or underscore your next big presentation with one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. Buy at Sonos $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Best Buy $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Horizon Hobby RC Helicopter Horizon Hobby offers a wide variety of RC Helicopters. I’m not saying flying a small helicopter around your office space is productive or necessarily safe. What I am saying is that it would be really cool and if you can get a job where they would allow you to announce “pizza in the break room” with a fly-by note on your RC Helicopter you would have to keep that job forever. Shop at Horizon Hobby $

