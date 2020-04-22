Smell Everything the World Has to Offer With an Oil Diffuser

Things are stressful right now. But one way to ease up some tension and relax is to create a space you’re comfortable relaxing in. For me, sense of smell is an excellent way to achieve this. With the smell of lavender, I can transport to a garden, or the smell of pinon can take me to the New Mexican desert. With an oil diffuser, I have been able to smell everything the world has to offer, concocting new aromas each night with different blends of essential oils. And so, to help you get the most out of your nostrils, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites to help you make your home smell great.

FOR MOOD LIGHTING

URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser This oil diffuser changes into seven different colors so you can set the mood right. It works great as a nightlight, and has programmable on and off cycles, including an auto shut off once it’s out of water. Buy on Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR HUMIDIFYING

ASAKUKI Oil Diffuser Besides having multiple mist diffuse modes, this oil diffuser doubles as a humidifier. Now, not only will your home smell great, it will also add moisture to the air to help stave off dryness and irritation. Buy on Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MULTIPLE MISTING MODES

InnoGear Aromatherapy Diffuser You can set this diffuser to intermittent misting mode so that it pauses every 30 seconds and will keep your house smelling great all night (6-8 hours of working time). Or you can set it to a continuous mist to create an instant fragrance oasis. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR BEST DESIGN

Bamboo & Wood Essential Oil Diffuser This diffuser doesn’t light up, but it doesn’t need to. It’s extremely beautiful, made of bamboo fiber, it’ll look excellent on any nightstand, coffee table, or dresser. You might need to get one for every room. Buy on Amazon $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

