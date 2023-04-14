April Is National Pickleball Month—Level Up With the Best Pickleball Accessories for Beginners

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

April is National Pickleball Month, and with the weather warming up, this is the perfect opportunity to pick up a racket and head to your local pickleball court. To help you get moving, we’ve selected the best pickleball accessories for beginners who want to level up their game or even try this sport for the first time.

Pickleball has proven so popular that it may just become America’s new favorite pastime. People may not be filing into stadiums to watch professional pickleball (yet), but millions of Americans of all ages and athletic abilities have discovered the joys of pickleball. In fact, that’s exactly why so many people love pickleball—almost anyone can quickly learn the basics and start playing that same day. Even if you don’t have a ton of confidence in your athletic abilities, don’t be afraid to give pickleball a try.

This sport was invented in 1965, but it’s exploded in popularity recently. The USA Pickleball Association reports that between 2022-2023, the number of American pickleball players nearly doubled from 4.8 million to 8.9 million.

For all of those players just starting out, there’s plenty of pickleball gear for beginners that can increase your enjoyment of the sport. Over on Amazon, you can buy pickleball nets, starter kits, court markers, and everything else you need to get into the game. There are a growing number of pickleball courts around the country, but you can also set up your own DIY pickleball court on asphalt, basketball courts, and other hard surfaces.

Be warned: There are plenty of cheap (and low-quality) pickleball accessories available online, so we’ve taken care to select player-approved gear from trusted sports equipment companies like Franklin Sports.

With all this in mind, check out the top pickleball equipment for beginners. All of our finds are available via Amazon Prime, so you could be playing pickleball in a matter of days.

3.0 Portable Pickleball Net System Down from $200 This durable and portable pickleball net comes from Pickle-Ball, Inc. It’s a little more expensive than other portable nets, but it has near-perfect reviews from Amazon shoppers thanks to its sturdy frame, easy setup, and portability. Buy At Amazon $ 189 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Franklin Sports Pickleball Court Marker Kit Want to create your own pickleball court at your local park or basketball court? This is a popular way to try out pickleball and a great excuse to get the entire family outside and moving. These Franklin Sports pickleball court markers can be used to set up a DIY court. Buy At Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tourna Pickleball Ball Retriever This strange-looking tube can be used to quickly pick up, store, and transport up to 17 pickleball balls at once. If you’re practicing your serving, this ball retriever makes it easy to scoop up balls without bending over to pick up each one individually. Buy At Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

PICKLD Stylish Pickleball Racket Let’s be honest: most pickleball rackets for beginners feature a design that’s a little tacky. If you care about aesthetics, this stylish pickleball racket will help you stand out on the court. We love the retro design that calls to mind classic country club decor. This would also make a great pickleball gift idea. Buy At Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Niupipo Pickleball Paddles Right now, you can snag an on-page coupon that lets you save 20% on this popular pickleball starter set for beginners. This kit comes with pickleball rackets, balls, grip tape, and a carrying case. Game on! Buy At Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

X-40 Pickleball Balls (12-Pack) Down from $30 Available in neon yellow, orange, red, and pink, these pickleball balls are USA Pickleball Approved. They’re also the official ball of the Official U.S. Open. You might not be competition-ready, but now you’ll have enough balls to practice and play. Buy At Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Franklin Sports Pickleball Bag Down from $35 You might know Franklin Sports for its ubiquitous tennis equipment, but the company has embraced pickleball in recent years. This unisex pickleball bag has plenty of space for your pickleball equipment and water bottle. Buy At Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

