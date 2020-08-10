These May Be the Best Plant Pots You Can Get on Amazon

My friend sent me an Instagram post the other day featuring a cartoon of someone as a casual plant parent before COVID-19 and a full time plant parent after. Many people cooped up inside their homes during quarantine have opted to bring their greenery inside. I am one of those people. My plant collection has blossomed into a jungle-like curtain of green in my living room. I have over40 plants — and that means owning a lot of plant pots, too But by far the best pots I’ve ever added to my collection are these from La Jolie Muse.

After first potting plants into these pots, it took everything in me not to order every size and shape they had to do all of my plants. They are made from a thick plastic, with a coating that resembles ceramic or concrete, making them look much more expensive than they are. They each have pre-drilled, built-in raised drainage holes to keep water away from the roots. They are also UV and weather-resistant, so they can be an indoor or outdoor option and still look great.

La Jolie Muse makes a ton of different options, from hanging baskets to more traditional pots. If you went a little cuckoo like I did by suppressing your existential crisis by buying plants, these are the pots you should plant them in.

LA JOLIE MUSE Flower Pot Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

