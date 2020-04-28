Since You’re Spending More Time in Your KitchenYour Salt and Pepper Mills

It might sound silly at first, but you deserve salt and pepper grinders you love. I mean, you likely use them every time you cook, so why not pick up something you don’t love? In fact, I recently upgraded my salt and pepper shakers, and while I don’t think about them constantly, it’s rewarding whenever I use them. The ease with which pepper drifts out of my new grinder is a joy to behold, and when I’m scrambling around trying to get a recipe just right, I appreciate it immensely. To help you get the most out of your S&P, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite shakers and grinders that you can add to your home.

FOR A DESIGN ORIENTED LOOK

Menu Salt & Pepper Bottle Grinders These are the sleekest grinders I’ve ever seen and they work well, too. They come in a variety of light pastel colors and could function as centerpieces if you wanted them too. Don’t just stop at salt and pepper with these either, these can work on nuts, dried spices, even freeze dried fruit. Buy on Food52 $ 82 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A CLASSIC LOOK

Peugeot Pepper & Salt Mills Peugeot has been making high quality pepper mills since 1840. There is a cult surrounding Peugeot mills. This is the kind of mill I personally think of when someone mentions a pepper mill. The patented grind control system is made of virtually unbreakable steel for pepper just how you like it. Buy on Food52 $ 47 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ADJUSTING THE COARSENESS

OXO Good Grips Salt and Pepper Grinder These are the salt and pepper grinders I upgraded to. They’re not the fanciest one’s out there, but they are reliable and have a really intuitive way of adjusting the coarseness. I also really like how easy it is to refill them, and how you can see easily when you’re running on empty. Buy on Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SHAKING

Premium Salt & Pepper Shakers Not feeling like grinding? This shaker set has got you covered. It has three pouring options, and can seal up to maintain freshness. They are also very easy to clean and refill. Buy on Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ELECTRIC SHAKING

Electric Pepper Grinder or Salt Mill Really not feeling like grinding? Simply flip the grinder as if you were pouring and let the electric grinder go to work. It also has a blue LED light at the top so you can see how much salt or pepper is going into your food. Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

