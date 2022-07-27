The Best Reef-Friendly Sunscreens to Protect Your Skin and the Sea

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I love going to the beach more than any other summer activity. Obviously, when I’m at the beach, I’ve got to get a healthy layer of sunscreen on to keep me from turning into a boiled lobster. That being said, there are major differences between the different types of sunscreen on the market. One of the most important distinctions to make is whether or not the sunscreen is reef friendly.

Many sunscreens are made with chemicals that eventually leak off in the ocean and have been proven to be harmful to local sealife and in particular, coral reefs. The good news is that there are now reef-friendly alternatives that offer just as much protection for your skin as your standard SPF without being a major harm to coral reefs. Check out our list below to find the best reef-friendly sunscreens that will protect you from the sun without harming the ocean.

Kinfield Cloud Cover SPF When it comes to sunscreen, Kinfield Cloud Cover SPF is some of the best. On top of being reef friendly, the sunscreen is free of sulfates, parabens, phalates and importantly, cruelty. The sunscreen is also completely vegan. In addition to this, the Kinfield sunscreen comes infused with aloe, sea kelp and glycerin to help moisturize and actually improve your skin health while you wear it. The sunscreen’s light formula mixes easily into the skin without leaving a greasy white film too, so it's perfect for everyday use. Buy at Kinfield $ 34

Badger Sport Mineral Sunscreen Cream If you are looking for a sunscreen that protects you through sweat and sports, Badger Sport Mineral Sunscreen Cream is the choice for you. Designed for sweat and water resistance, the sunscreen will protect your skin through harsh conditions. Additionally, the actual bottle itself is made with 50% recycled materials and is also recyclable for a more sustainable end product. The Badger sunscreen is also completely organic and safe on even the most sensitive skin, so even kids can wear it without irritation. Buy at Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Green Goo Solar Goo If you want something to be used for your face, Green Goo’s Solar Goo is a great option. The sunscreen comes in a small tin and uses coconut oil, zinc oxide and shea butter to soothe your skin while also protecting it from the sun. Despite being primarily used as just a face sunscreen, Solar Goo is also water resistant, so you can feel comfortable spending time in the ocean or sweating a lot while still being protected. The protection lasts up to 40 minutes which may be lower than other options, but the formula is good for your skin so reapplying is actually something you’ll want to do. Buy at Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen If you are simply looking for an easy alternative to your normal old bottle of sunscreen, Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen gets the job done and then some. In addition to protecting your skin from UVA and UVB ray, the sunscreen also comes with a light tropical scent that is actually quite refreshing to smell. Furthermore, Hawaiian Tropic Sunscreen is infused with Vitamin E and C to nourish your skin while you wear it. Perhaps the biggest factor is that Hawaiian Tropic is one of the most affordable options on the list. Buy at Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Thinksport SPF 50+ Mineral Sunscreen Thinksport SPF 50+ Mineral Sunscreen is great for the most powerful protection from UVA and UVB rays. The light creamy formula rubs easily into the skin and offers an SPF of over 50. Additionally, the sunscreen is vegan, cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny certified. The sunscreen also offers protection for up to 80 minutes before needing to be reapplied and is resistant to water and sweat for maximum durability. Buy at Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Love Sun Body Sheer Perfection Mineral Body Sunscreen For the most sensitive skin, make sure to check out Love Sun Body Sheer Perfection Mineral Body Sunscreen. The formula is safe to use on nearly everyone including six-month-old babies, meaning you can feel comfortable taking your baby everywhere you go in the sun. The sunscreen has also been proven to be effective for up to 80 minutes in water. Love Sun Body is also quick-drying so you won’t be left with that oily feeling seconds after you apply. Buy at Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray For those of us who are too lazy to apply sunscreen by hand (like me), Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray is the right choice. A reef-friendly spray with a completely vegan formula, Sun Bum offers broad spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays for up to 2 hours. The spray also comes with several vitamins that are beneficial for your skin and is resistant to water and sweat for the best protection at the beach. Plus, it takes half the time to apply. Buy at Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

