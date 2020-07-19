Sand Stays at the Beach Thanks to this Packable Blanket

Recently, I’ve been loving spending time outdoors. I’m doing it safely of course, wearing a mask, keeping my distance, washing my hands. But I can’t overstate enough how nice it is to just sit outside — whether that’s in my backyard, or in a park, or even on a beach — and breathe some fresh air. If there’s a to-go cocktail by my side, honestly, even better. But for a while, I’d walk around and wish I had brought a place to sit with me. I’m not the biggest fan of sitting directly on the grass. I’ll do it, but I’d prefer to have something to sit on instead.

The BEARZ Outdoor beach blanket is a blanket you’ll always be able to bring along. It’s perfect for the beach, of course, but it’s also excellent for any grassy area you can find. The blanket folds up to about the size of a grapefruit, making it extremely portable, and easy to fit in your favorite tote or backpack. It’s waterproof, puncture resistant, and even sand proof, so you don’t take the entire beach home with you when you pack up. Instead, sand drips off of it like an hourglass. The blanket itself folds out to 55 inches by 60 inches, so it easily fits two people and up to four. It comes in a few different colors, and can hook onto your backpack via the carabiner it comes with, so you’ll always have it handy.

I will never forget a picnic blanket again. Now, I always have one tucked away in my backpack so I can relax and look up at the clouds anywhere I like.

BEARZ Outdoor Beach Blanket Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Now that you’ve got the perfect blanket, stock up on a few other items to make your time outdoors that much more enjoyable:

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.