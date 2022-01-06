The Top 10 Amazon Products Daily Beast Readers Bought in 2021

We recommend hundreds of editor and customer-approved products each week here at Scouted, but while some are well-received by our awesome readers, others are not. We, of course, like to keep an eye on what our audience likes and wants to buy so that we can keep churning out content that's worth your time—and products that are worth your hard-earned cash!).

In honor of ringing in the new year (and waving a very fond well to 2021) we decided to take a look back at our top products from Amazon that Scouted readers purchased in 2021. Whether you're looking for a fresh pair of noise-canceling headphones, a budget retinol serum, and a chic vaccine cardholder, take a cue from fellow Scouted readers and shop these best-selling on Amazon.

nuLoom Blythe Moroccan Area Rug This top-rated bohemian area rug got a massive price reduction over the holidays, and the discount price is still active (it was $650 before Black Friday!). One of the reasons it's received so many glowing reviews on Amazon is because it's apparently stain-resistant. "Let me just tell you. I don't know what kind of genie magic they placed over this bad boy before shipping out, but this thing WILL NOT STAIN. I honestly don't know how that's even possible considering it's an off-white color, but good Lord am I happy," writes one Amazon reviewer. Buy at Amazon $ 159 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Down from $59 We sold thousands of units of this cult-favorite all-in-one hairdryer and styling brush. This product has also gone on and off sale (it's normally about $60) but you can still get it for the Black Friday price of $35 right now. It's truly a game-changer. "I have 4 kids (so not a lot of time) and like 7 people’s worth of stubbornly wavy/curly and long hair on my head. It’s a giant pain in the ass and takes a lot of time. Except [for] today when I tried this! Unbelievable easy and I didn’t even have to go back over it with a flat iron! Dry in record time and looks naturally straight! (None of those odd bumps) I can’t wait to dry my girl's hair after a nighttime bath too. I almost never write reviews but thanks to this magical thing I had the time," one happy reviewer said. Buy at Amazon $ 34.98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Waterproof Vaccine Card Holder Evidently, vaccine card holders were the hottest accessory trend of 2021. I certainly wish I'd invested in one sooner as mine is now torn and faded from getting toused around carelessly in my bags or stuffed into my wallet. If you still haven't gone the digital route with your vaccine, this affordable holder is a great investment. "Good for you: you got vaccinated! Now you want to protect your COVID vaccination card. The oversized COVID card fits perfectly in this cardholder. I'm a photojournalist and this resembles the heavy plastic sleeves used to protect press credentials. It is tough, transparent, waterproof with holes punched for a lanyard or clip. (No lanyard or clip included, tho.) You can reopen and reseal it as needed. When I went in for my booster shot the doctor remarked how easy it was to slide out the card. Apparently, some sleeves are too tight, but these are good," one shopper wrote in their five-star review. Buy at Amazon $ 8.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer for TMJ Whether you suffer from TMJ or chronic neck and shoulder pain (working from home has not helped this issue, by the way), this affordable relaxer is apparently an affordable solution for temporary relief in just ten minutes after using it. Apparently, it's also a godsend for side sleepers and chronic computer users—and who isn't these days? "In this craziness of 2020, I am having the worst TMJ pain of my entire life. It is affecting all of my life. The tension down my neck and shoulders and even into the middle of my back is terrible. I have been lying on this funny-looking little thing for at least 10 minutes once or twice per day for the past several weeks and I truly believe it is helping me with overall pain relief. I know that it gives me relief from tension for a period of time immediately after I use it. It helps me fall asleep faster if I use it before sleep. The 10 minutes that I lay on it are wonderfully relaxing," one Amazon customer said. Buy at Amazon $ 21.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nippon Kodo Kayuragi Japanese Quality Incense Sticks For fragrance lovers, high-quality incense sticks are a must, and apparently Scouted readers could not get enough of these last year. Aromatherapy is real, and 2021 was stressful AF, so we're definitely not surprised that to find these on our top-selling list. Great smelling aloeswood and I'm addicted to this and other Nippon Kodo incense. In fact, I can't go back to the cheaper Masala types since they now smell too cheap and head- shoppy to me in comparison. Since there's no wood stick, it's lower smoke. It burns for about 15-20 min and the scent lingers for about an hour or 2, which is fine for me since I like to change it up and don't want the smell hanging on or accumulating.I have a more expensive aloeswood which is slightly more refined and intense, but this really comes close to the expensive stuff. Highly recommend this scent, and brand, to incense lovers," one fan of the sticks wrote in her review. Buy at Amazon $ 11.5 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lilyana Naturals Retinol Face Cream Down from $29.99 Alternatively dubbed by the natural skincare brand as "beauty in bottle" it's no wonder why this affordable, multi-tasking anti-aging cream is backed by over 30,000 stellar reviews and a near-perfect five-star rating. In addition to line-reducing retinol, the formula is also infused with other soothing and complexion-enhancing ingredients including aloe, Hyaluronic Acid, and green tea. "Amazing! I had a smile wrinkle building on the side of my mouth and this definitely has been helping to lessen the definition of the wrinkle. And it is not heavy and soaks in the skin fairly quickly without any greasy feel to your skin (actually it leaves it really soft after). I have an anti aging cream that cost triple this cost...they do an equal job, maybe this production is even better, and this is much lighter feel on my skin and doesn't cause me to break out when I use it consistently like the anti-aging cream," writes one fan of the moisturizer. Buy at Amazon $ 19.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Emoly 6 Pack Food Grade Reusable Sponges for Dishes I never imagined I'd find a BPA-free silicone sponge on our best-sellers list for the year, but alas we sold thousands of these this past year. The dishwasher-safe and food-grade sponges are flexible, making them easy to clean on tough-to-wash items like water bottles, and their heat-resistant so they don't disintegrate after just a couple of uses. Plus, they also make great coasters for hot beverages according to the reviews. "I ordered these sponges because I do not want to continue wasting money on buying traditional dish sponges. Each silicone sponge comes individually wrapped, each one is a different color and each one has great little nodules on the sponge. These silicone sponges are not only great for washing dishes, these are great for giving your dog a bath and cleaning your home. I was most impressed with how I only had to use one squeeze of my dog's shampoo, and I was able to clean her whole body with that one squeeze. Usually, I use a washcloth, which does not penetrate her fur to her skin, and I have to use at least six squeezes of my dog's shampoo to clean her whole body," writes one Amazon reviewer. Buy at Amazon $ 6.5 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bite away® - Insect Sting and Bite Relief This FDA-cleared and dermatologist-tested insect bite pen helps to provide fast relief from itching, pain, swelling, and irritation caused by insect bites like mosquitos, wasps, bees, and more. It's safe for children and expectant moms and is odor and chemical-free. It's a must-have for summer and outdoor activities like camping and hiking. "Both of my kids have an allergy to mosquito bites and every time they get a bite it swells and itches relentlessly. I've tried everything from itch relief sprays, creams, and lotions to anti-histamine medicines and nothing has done much to provide them relief. Until now that is. The Bite Away really works. And while this does get HOT, it won't burn you. It took a few uses for my 9 yr old to get comfortable with the heat, but now she welcomes it because it spells RELIEF! While I can't speak to the other "bite relief" heat pens available on Amazon, this one is legit. Buy one today, and you can thank me later," wrote one parent of the device. Buy at Amazon $ 32.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

By.RHO 2"x105" Screen Repair Kit Tape This is one of those Amazon finds I didn't know existed and I didn't know I needed—until now that is. This screen-repairing "tape" is a must-have in any tool kit if you ask me, and at under $7 per roll, it'll pay for itself with just a couple of uses. The waterproof and ultra-durable tape easily covers up holes and tears in windows and screen doors so you can save your money and time by avoiding costly repairs. "I am a landlord in a three-family house. A bunch of the windows had the usual small holes in the screens. A few more had rips. I never bothered to replace them since finding the right sizing and dealing with the headache wasn't really worth it. Finally discovered this screen tape was a thing and decided to give it a shot. Works as it should. My buddy killed the rest of the [roll] by stringing a bunch of large strips together to fix a massive hole. Not exactly pretty, but 100% keeps the cat inside ;) It would be nice if the roll included more, but seeing as you are probably only going to need this like once in your life, whatever. Beats buying new screens any day. Just toss it in your cart to keep those bugs out. Bugs inside the house sucks more than ugly window screens," says one reviewer. Buy at Amazon $ 8.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FLY BY JING Sichuan Chili Crisp If you're looking to jazz up any meal by adding some umami flavor, FLY BY JING's ridiculously delicious Sichuan Chili Oil Sauce. The all-natural, vegan, and super tasty sauce adds a little extra savory flavor and spice to any dish or snack. It's no wonder our editors (and our readers) fell in love with it in 2021. "I can’t stop putting Fly by Jing on everything. EVERYTHING. I got my boyfriend addicted too. You can tell the quality of the ingredients is really high and fresh. The combination creates the most delicious umami that turns a boring basic meal (like literally plain noodles) into a joyful feast. My favorite food find of the decade," wrote one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer. Buy at Amazon $ 17.98

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.