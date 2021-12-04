The Best Shapewear That Stays Put Without Cutting Off Your Circulation

Sure, shapewear may not be the sexiest category in the undergarment arena, but it’s definitely one of the most practical. Finding some of the best shapewear that doesn’t roll down, strangle you, and actually flatters your figure can transform your entire look instantly—not to mention give you an added boost of wardrobe-malfunction-proof confidence.

Whether you’re planning on enjoying a well-deserved four-course dinner and open bar in figure-grazing bodycon or just want to feel a bit more contoured for a special event, solid shapewear not only helps offer tummy control but also smooths and streamlines so that your outfit falls in the most flattering manner.

There are plenty of different types of shapewear, each designed to target different concerns, ranging from muffin-top control to booty-lifting undershorts. Unfortunately, if you don’t choose the right shapewear for your body type and concern you can run the risk of feeling uncomfortable all night due to your shapewear cutting off your circulation or falling down every other second—both of which are the most common complaints.

Of course, even if you’re not concerned with creating the illusion of a sleeker silhouette (because really, you look amazing regardless), shapewear also offers the off-label benefit of doubling as a wardrobe malfunction defense measure when you’re wearing a thigh-grazing mini or super-breezy dress. Scroll through below for our favorite shapewear brands that won’t fall down all night or leave you leaving miserable.

Slim-Ease Slim-ease's stellar shapewear is designed with a patented technology that's basically the sartorial equivalent of a butt lift—seriously. Not only do Slim-Ease's shapewear seriously suck you in, but they also feature dual side zippers, so you don't have to struggle to get them on and off, but they stay put all day long. Buy at Slim-Ease $ 89 Buy at Slim-Ease $ 89

Skims So I know I mentioned that shapewear may not be the sexiest of undergarments, but Skim's shapewear is a major exception. But it's not just a pretty face, Kim Kardashian's label flatters and performs too. I haven't worn one thing I don't like from this brand, and all their pieces are both size and shade inclusive. Nicely done, Kim K. Shop at Skims $ Shop at Nordstrom $

Yummie Yummie's shapewear is probably one of the most comfortable brands on the market. Despite the brand's breathable fabrics and non-suffocating fits, their garments smooth, contour, and well, suck in. I personally love their shorts for wearing under mini dresses for added wardrobe malfunction protection. Shop at Yummie $ Shop at Yummie $

Spanx Spanx is one of the O.G. shapewear brands that made the sartorial category actually cool, and years later, they're still one of the best brands on the market. Plus, even their leggings and jeans have built-in shapewear properties—I'm obsessed with their new patent leggings! Shop at Spanx $ Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

