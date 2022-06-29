Say What You Will About Kim Kardashian—Her Shapewear Line Reigns Supreme

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I know I’m late to the game here (Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand launched back in 2019), but until recently, I hadn’t tried SKIMS’ coveted shapewear range. Last year, I fell in love with SKIMS’ seamless and cotton basics, including the seamless t-shirt and underwear, so when I was on the hunt for some shapewear styles to wear under my wedding dress the other month, I figured I might as well give SKIMS a try.

Just to be sure I had all my bases covered for the big day, I decided to try three of SKIMS’ best-selling shapewear pieces: the Waist Trainer, the Sheer Sculpt Low Back Short, and the Sculpting Short Above the Knee With Open Gusset. I also got their almost-always-sold-out Soft Lounge Slip Dress, which isn’t shapewear, but I couldn't recommend it more—it looks amazing on literally everybody. Full disclosure: the package sadly did not make it in time for my wedding (thanks a lot, Memorial Day Weekend delays!), but yes, I survived my big day without them and have been testing out my shapewear post-nuptials with plenty of summer bodycon dresses.

What I love about SKIMS is that they make it super easy to find exactly what you’re looking for (in terms of support and control) while shopping online. The day before my trip for my wedding, I was scrambling to find alternative shapewear to replace my delayed SKIMS package, and it was so difficult to find exactly what I was looking for without having to remove the garments from their boxes.

Since my goal was to smooth and contour my legs and stomach to better fit into my vintage (and ever so slightly too small) wedding dress, I opted for shapewear styles that offered “strong support,” which, I gather is just a nicer way to say “strong suction.” Back in the day, I remember that while my O.G. Spanx shorts definitely did provide a noticeable slimming effect to my mid-section, they would also completely cut off my circulation—a sacrifice I wasn’t usually down to make. But the three Skims styles I tried snatched and contoured my figure without being restricting and uncomfortable—something I didn’t think was possible.

I realize that not only have both Kim Kardashian and SKIMS garnered their fair share of criticism (i.e. accusations of cultural appropriation and the maternity shapewear launch controversy) but also that shapewear as a whole, lends itself to falling under the anti-body-positivity arena. Frankly though, sometimes I just want to feel a little bit more confident in a slinky dress—and why should I feel bad about that? If you’re looking for top-quality shapewear with a variety of support options that does what it promises without cutting off your circulation, I couldn’t recommend the SKIMS line more.

SKIMS Waist Trainer Available in black and nude, this adjustable waist trainer holds you in comfortably without feeling like a Victorian-era corset. If you’re in between sizes, I recommend sizing up as it runs slightly on the smaller side. Buy at Skims $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SKIMS Mid-Thigh Sculpting Short These mid-thigh shaping shorts help contour and smooth the mid-section and upper thighs without suffocating you. They’re available in nine different shades to suit every skin tone. Buy at Skims $ 34 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SKIMS Sheer Sculpt Low-Back Shorts If you’re looking for smoothing shorts with light support and compression, these sheer low-back shorts are a great option. The low-back dip is perfect for open-back and cut-out dresses. Buy at Skims $ 44 Free Shipping | Free Returns

