This Temperature Control Shapewear Line Will Keep You Comfortable Year-Round
JUST RIGHT
At this point in the summer, "cold" feels like a distant memory. But come winter, you'll be piling on layers, lamenting that you took the sunshine for granted. Luckily, the geniuses at Yummie figured out a way to regulate your body temperature wherever you are, directly through your wardrobe. Outlast®, Yummie’s temperature control technology (originally developed for NASA, no biggie), is incorporated into the fabrics and fibers of its bras, tanks, and bodysuits to absorb excess heat when you're hot and release it as you cool.
The right base layer can make the difference between a bad and good day. The Outlast® line features a range of wire-free bralettes and shaping tanks that regulate your body temperature, no matter where you are or what you’re doing. Worn on their own or with more layered on, rest assured that each piece will be at work managing heat before you can even work up a sweat.
Evelyn Long Line Racerback Bralette
2 for $58.
Seamless Convertible Shaping Cami
2 for $58.
Finding yourself dining outdoors more than usual? Yummie’s Outlast® bodysuits factor in temperature and trendiness for the perfect turn-up-while-cooling-down look. In addition to temperature control, each features a clean, tucked-in silhouette courtesy of Yummie’s stomach-smoothing panel, in your choice of strapless, sleeveless, short-, half-, and long-sleeve styles.
Ballet Shaping Full Back Bodysuit
Whether you’re trying to save on your AC bill or you just run warm, Outlast® temperature control styles will help you stay comfortable and confident year-round, in true Yummie form.
