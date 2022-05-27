SKIMS Only Has Two Sales a Year—Don’t Miss Out on the Rare Opprtunity to Save 65 Percent

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Traditionally, shapewear hasn’t exactly been seen as the sexiest category within the undergarment category, but when Kim Kardashian launched SKIMS, that all changed. Not only do I usually not find shapewear to be fun or exciting, but it also tends to be downright uncomfortable. Frankly, I have bad enough circulation without a pair of compression shorts cutting off my blood flow. I never knew that shapewear could be effective, sexy, and actually comfortable until I tried SKIMS.

Anyway, I could clearly wax poetic about the brand for ages, but the real reason I’m here is to tell you that the brand’s biannual sale is here—and it’s not one to be missed. From now through May 30 (or until stock sells out), you can score a huge collection of SKIMS best-sellers marked down up to 65 percent off. This includes their game-changing compression shapewear collection, cozy loungewear pieces, satin lingerie, comfy AF bras and panties, casual dresses, and so much more.

Because SKIMS only offers two sales a year, items are already starting to sell quickly, so if you want to get your hands on some of the brand’s shapewear and apparel essentials, we suggest acting fast. If you’ve never tried SKIMS before, now’s the time to stock up on some best-selling pieces. Honestly, I haven't worn one thing I don't like from this brand, and all their pieces are both size and shade inclusive. Nicely done, Kim K. Scroll through below to check out everything I’m adding to my cart.

SKIMS Keyhole Dress Down from $78 Buy at Skims $ 48 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SKIMS GLISSENETTE Triangle Bra Down from $42 Buy at Skims $ 34 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SKIMS Sculpting Mid Waist Brief Down from $32 Buy at Skims $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SKIMS Silk Sleep Slip With High Slit Down from $178 Buy at Skims $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SKIMS Cotton Rib Bodysuit Down from $62 Buy at Skims $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

