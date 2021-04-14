Our Favorite Comfortable Shapewear from Yummie Is On Sale
SUPPORT SYSTEM
Yummie’s ability to make shapewear that’s actually comfortable and wearable is unmatched in my eyes. I love their bras, bodysuits, and leggings and wear a Yummie piece at least once a week. If you’re looking for better shapewear, or just want to dive into comfy, stretchy clothing, Yummie is taking an extra 25% off sale items with the code MARKDOWN25.
Ruby Cotton Shaping Thong Back Bodysuit
Down from $38
High Waist Tummy Seamless Shaping Legging
45
The Ruby Cotton bodysuit is a favorite of mine and perfect for the changing of seasons. Their tanks are the perfect thing for wearing under oversized sweaters or just for hanging around and I love their seamless shaping thong for wearing under my silk skirts. This sale really has something for everyone.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.