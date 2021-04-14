CHEAT SHEET
    Our Favorite Comfortable Shapewear from Yummie Is On Sale

    SUPPORT SYSTEM

    Jillian Lucas

    Content Lead, Scouted

    Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Yummie

    Yummie’s ability to make shapewear that’s actually comfortable and wearable is unmatched in my eyes. I love their bras, bodysuits, and leggings and wear a Yummie piece at least once a week. If you’re looking for better shapewear, or just want to dive into comfy, stretchy clothing, Yummie is taking an extra 25% off sale items with the code MARKDOWN25.

    Ruby Cotton Shaping Thong Back Bodysuit

    Down from $38

    Buy at Yummie$29

    High Waist Tummy Seamless Shaping Legging

    45

    Buy at Yummie$29

    The Ruby Cotton bodysuit is a favorite of mine and perfect for the changing of seasons. Their tanks are the perfect thing for wearing under oversized sweaters or just for hanging around and I love their seamless shaping thong for wearing under my silk skirts. This sale really has something for everyone.

