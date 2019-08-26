Yummie’s Antonette Bralette Will Change How You Look at Shapewear

The word “shapewear” has a bit of a sour taste when said out loud, which is why I had avoided any garment with that label. But I wanted underwear and bralettes that were supportive without a bunch of wires or a crazy price tag, and Yummie’s Antonette Ribbed French Terry Unlined Bralette was staring back at me. It may be shapewear, but I’d be damned if I’d have noticed had I not been the one buying it.

This bralette feels like all the things my favorite T-shirt does in terms of softness, plus all the things my favorite sports bra does in terms of support. It’s breathable, adjustable, and hugs my chest in a way that feels supportive but not restrictive, like a lot of shapewear tends to do. The soft, ribbed French terry fabric is extremely comfortable and the side seam-free construction eliminates that annoying itchy feeling. The high back lays smooth under even the clingiest of T-shirts and the longline style keeps the band from riding up. It’s a bralette that not only doesn’t get immediately ripped off after work, but that I actively choose to leave on. And if that’s not a testament to how comfortable this piece of shapewear is, I don’t know what is. | Shop at Yummie >

