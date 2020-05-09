The Best Snacks for Stress Eating Right Now

Look, I’m not above finishing an entire bag of Zapp’s Voodoo Chips in one sitting, and that’s on a normal day. But these are abnormal days, which means stress eating is high on my to-do list. Rather than going to town on a box of Ritz and American cheese (don’t judge me), I’ve been trying to reeducate my palette and eat “healthier” snacks. I’m not talking nuts and seaweed here, though they are tasty. These are the snacks that are just a slight upgrade from the everyday salty/sweet sustenance. Here are the pantry snacks that are helping me stress eat better.

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream I’ve always been a dessert after dinner person. These little ice cream dough balls are the perfect substitute for digging into a pint with a spoon. They’re soft and pillowy but still sweet and satisfying. Eat two of them and your sweet tooth will be satisfied. Buy on Target $ 6 Free Shipping

Bjorn Qorn Honestly, my boyfriend and I can’t keep bags of this in our apartment long enough. The salty-savoriness of this nutritional yeast-covered popcorn is the perfect replacement for potato chips. You can even lick your fingers after. Buy on Amazon $ 5

Popcorners White Cheddar Speaking of popcorn and chips, Popcorners are a great alternative to regular popcorn, too. They’re like if popcorn and potato chips had a triangular baby. They’re airy but still solid and crunchy. The White Chedder is my favorite, but the Kettle Corn is a close second. Buy on Amazon $ 19

Calbee Harvest Snaps Caesar Green Pea Crisps I think I have an addiction to these. They’re fully baked snap peas (hold on, don’t leave now) that have been dusted in bold flavors like Caesar, Southern Style BBQ, Wasabi Ranch and more. They don’t have a resealable bag though, which means eating them in one sitting is actually conservational. Buy on Target $ 2

Clif Whole Lotta Bars These bars were made for snacking. They’re gluten-free, vegan, and honestly taste really great. You won’t feel like you’re eating a protein bar because that chalky weirdness is nowhere to be found. Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.