Protect Your Eyes During the Solar Eclipse This Weekend With These Glasses

On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, a solar eclipse will be visible across much of North America. This eclipse, the kind where the moon passes between the sun and the earth (a lunar eclipse is where the earth casts its shadow over the moon), will follow a path starting in coastal Oregon (around 9:13 a.m. PDT), working across northern Nevada, and then crossing New Mexico and Texas (around 12:03 p.m. CDT). Then, it’ll head down to South America near the equator.

Viewers in the direct path of the solar eclipse will be able to see an almost total blockage of the sun, with our local star appearing as a shining ring surrounding a darkened lunar disk. People farther outside the direct path can still enjoy a pretty cool-looking partial solar eclipse, though. Here’s the catch: no one should be looking at the eclipse without proper eyewear.

Like seriously, don’t look at an eclipse if you’re not properly bespectacled with solar eclipse glasses—and, no, regular sunglasses won’t cut it. Looking at it and then looking away again quickly is also right out. Sure, you could make one of those pinhole projector solar eclipse box thingies, but you’re probably not going to take the time to do that unless you’re a fifth grade science teacher.

Instead, just grab a pair of these solar eclipse glasses that will let you enjoy this celestial majesty in safety and style. OK… in safety.

Lunt Solar Systems 10 Pack Premium Ten pairs of solar eclipse glasses rated to meet international safety standards for $18? Hard to beat that, right? With these glasses, the whole family can turn eyes to the skies on Oct. 14 as the sun is briefly blotted from view. And as these glasses are certified as safe for direct sun observation, you can use them on non-eclipse days when you feel like looking at the sun, too. Buy At Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

AWEHIRU Eclipse Solar Viewing Glasses There are two things to love about the 20 pairs of solar eclipse glasses you get in this $25 batch from AWEHIRU: first, the price. Second, your order will contain glasses in many different styles, so it’s easier to for people (aka kids) to keep track of whose glasses are whose. The downside here is that many of them are branded with the 4/8/2024 eclipse date, a serious sleight to this October’s event. Fortunately, the sun and moon will not be aware. Buy At Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SEIC Plastic Frame Solar Eclipse Glasses If you don’t want a pair of cardboard solar eclipse glasses likely to be damaged or simply tossed out after this October’s eclipse, these durable plastic framed solar eclipse glasses from SEIC are the specs for you. A $32 three-pack of these eclipse glasses will have three people set not only to safely enjoy the fall 2023 solar eclipse, but also to watch out for such hotly anticipated eclipses as Apr. 9, 2024 solar eclipse or even Mar. 20, 2025’s thrilling partial eclipse. Buy At Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

