I Finally Tackled My Overflowing Spice Cabinet with These Two Things

One of the projects I’m casually working on while I’m at home more is getting more organized. Tackling my kitchen was at the top of my list and I decided to start with my overflowing spice cabinet. Two Amazon purchases later, I feel sleek and organized. The Treelan Spice Rack Organizer and the Copco Non-Skid Pantry Cabinet Lazy Susan are my one-two punch to keep a potential spice avalanche from occurring when I need to grab something.

Treelan Spice Rack Organizer Buy on Amazon $ 20

Every time I opened the cabinet door, there was a 50% chance something would fall out and land on my foot. Instead of shoving everything into one small cabinet, I opted to break up my spice collection into flavors I use regularly and specialty spices. Everything I use regularly, things like red pepper flakes or garlic powder, was neatly stacked on the Treelan Spice Rack Organizer and put right next to my stove. That way, all my most commonly used spices were at my fingertips while cooking. Plus, both shelves are lined with removable plastic liners for easy clean up in case of spills.

Because of the height, I’m able to include larger spice bottles like my gargantuan bottle of gochugaru as well as bottles of vinegar. This also helps free up space in my pantry for all the other large bottles of cooking wine or other vinegars I don’t use all that often. As for the spices that get used once in a blue moon? That’s where the Copco Non-Skid Pantry Cabinet Lazy Susan comes in. With a simple spin, I can find my turmeric or the liquid smoke. It has a non-slip grip on the bottom so even if you’re a little overzealous with your spin, none of your bottles will topple over.

Copco Non-Skid Pantry Cabinet Lazy Susan Buy on Amazon $ 9

While some people have expansive spice cabinets and pantries, I have had to adapt to my smaller footprint. But even when I eventually upgrade my pantry situation, I know I’ll still look to these two organizational tools to keep my collection right where I need it to be: ready to be used at a moments notice.

