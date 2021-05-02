These Silicone Stress Balls from Speks Have Completely Changed My Workday

Scouting Report: The new silicone stress toys from Speks are the best ones they've come up with — better than their already-addicting magnetic ones.

Ever since I was young, I’ve been a bit of a fidgeter. Clicking pens, doodling, twirling my hair — whatever movement it was, it helped me actually concentrate. If my hands were doing something, I could give my full attention. So when I found Speks, which are one part stress toy and one part fidget toy, I fell in love. Their newest toys, the Blots, are by far the best stress toys I’ve ever used.

Blots Stress Toys - Splatter Buy at Speks $ 20

Blots Silicone Stress Balls - Splotch Buy at Speks $ 20

Unlike Speks’ marquee magnetic products, these toys are made from silicone and are incredibly satisfying to play with. The smooth silicone is almost addictive to touch; since getting them, they haven’t left my hands or desk while working. They come in three shapes, the Splotch, the Splatter, and the Slammer, all of which were designed ergonomically to fit into the palm of your hand and into your fingers. My personal favorite is the Splatter, as I can fiddle with it in my hand, pull the multiple arms, and just fidget to my heart’s content. The Splotch is great for a satisfying full-hand squeeze while the Slammer is, well, great for slamming. It’s also got such a good weight to it for squeezing, as well. Being able to keep these in my hands while I’m in Zoom meetings or doing edits, I feel like I’ve never been more concentrated. Distractions disappear when I’m playing with these in a way that even the original Speks can’t compete.

These days, we’re all looking for things to help us feel better. I never thought I’d be looking at three silicone blobs as the thing that did it, but they've truly changed how I get my work done for the better.

