I Make Sure I'm Never Without This Bee Propolis Throat Spray — Especially During Flu Season

I’m a huge fan of using natural health alternatives to prevent me from getting sick — but at the same time, I’m really skeptical of them. Why? The natural health industry is largely unregulated, and as a result, those who manufacture vitamins and supplements aren’t really held to strict quality standards.

Every once in a while, though, I’ll come across a supplement that has the research to back it up and the results to keep me coming back for more. Beekeeper’s Naturals bee propolis throat spray is one of them. I’m currently on my fourth bottle, and it’s one of my all-time favorite immune-boosting supplements because it’s convenient, tasty, and (most importantly) effective.

First, the research: Science considers bee propolis to be one of the “most promising immunomodulation agents,” meaning it’s extremely effective when it comes to stimulating the immune system. Since bee propolis comes from honey bees (it’s a waxy resin that’s used to seal and repair their hives), it’s all-natural.

I’ve written about bee-based flu remedies before (I still use this manuka honey nasal swab on the reg), but since I’ve added this throat spray to my health regimen as well, I haven’t gotten sick once. Not even during flu season.

Basically, it contains 95% high-grade bee propolis, which does various things simultaneously: For one, it coats the throat to ease soreness and irritation. For another, it’s antibacterial and antiviral to help your body fight invaders. Finally, it introduces over 300 beneficial compounds into your body, which help to stimulate your immune system so you’re protected down the line.

The company goes above and beyond to meet strict quality standards. They’re obsessed with sustainability, painstakingly thorough with their testing, and extremely transparent with their ingredients. This spray in particular skips all of the refined sugars, artificial colors and preservatives, and GMOs. It’s also free from common allergens like soy, wheat, gluten, yeast, corn, dairy, and eggs.

Since it comes in a portable 1-ounce spray bottle, you can bring it anywhere with you for on-the-go use — and even though it’s extremely good for you, it tastes almost like candy.

Beekeeper's Naturals Spray - 95% Bee Propolis Extract Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping

