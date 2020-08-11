Stargaze Properly With One of these Best Selling Telescopes

Recently, with all of this time on my hands, I’ve been getting into astronomy. Going outside in my backyard and looking at the stars isn’t something I thought I’d be able to do, but right now is the perfect time for it. It’s also stress relieving: I mean, how can you be anxious when you’re looking at the moon or at globular clusters? To stargaze properly you need a telescope. Whether you’re a hobbyist, beginner, or want to get your kid into the stars, we’ve rounded up some top picks.

FOR THE COOLEST

Celestron Nexstar 8SE Telescope My brother recently purchased this one, and it’s probably the coolest thing I’ve ever used. You set it up by pointing it at a star and the telescope takes it from there. All you have to do is select what you want to look at on the control panel and the telescope will automatically position itself. Bring the planet or cluster into focus and enjoy. Buy on Amazon $ 1199 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR HOBBYISTS

Gskyer Telescope If you’re a more DIY kind of person, this manual telescope is a great option. You’re going to have to position it yourself, but for some, that’s half the fun. You can hook up your phone to the lens as well, so you don’t have to press your eye against that tiny hole. The tripod is adjustable as well. Buy on Amazon $ 260 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR BEGINNERS

ECOOPRO Refractor Telescope This telescope is a little bit less advanced than the one above, but it’ll do the trick. The images seen through it are crisp, and the large finder scope helps you locate objects faster. It’s great for observing the moon, but you could also use it for long distance birdwatching as well. Buy on Amazon $ 82 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CHILDREN

Celestron Signature Series If someone bought me this telescope when I was a kid, I don’t think I could’ve been happier. It’s portable, works on a tabletop, and has a 76mm reflector optical tube. It also comes with a free PDF download of the Lunar Landscapes ebook by Robert Reeves. Buy on Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

