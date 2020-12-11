I Swear By These Two (Yes, Two) Shovels for Winter Snow Duty

Soon after buying our first house, my husband and I amassed a long shopping list of home and yard supplies. As it turns out, keeping up with a property and yard (even a small one) requires many, many tools. Having lived in apartments for years, it felt like we were starting from scratch. Our local Ace Hardware soon became a second home. And because we closed in the midst of winter, some must-haves, such as rakes and a lawnmower, could wait. But even before we moved in, we had to start clearing snow from the sidewalk.

Our home, purchased during a very snowy Minnesotan winter, came with a lime green SunCast snow shovel. But on one of my first trips to the store, I still picked up basic back up to add to the collection, this Garant 18” Snow Shovel.

The first reason for doubling up is the most obvious: I live with my husband and if we both shovel, the task gets done twice as fast. The same is true if you live with a roommate or child who is old enough to hoist some snow into the pile. Even if you live alone, a second shovel is helpful for persuading a friend or neighbor to come over and give you a mittened hand (cookies and hot cocoa make good bribes, FYI).

But there are other benefits of buying two snow shovels ahead of the winter season. Storing one on our porch and one by the backdoor means I’m not lugging a dripping wet shovel through the house when I transition from clearing the front walkway to digging out the driveway in the back.

And while this hasn’t happened to me, even the best model can eventually break under the weight of wet snow (or become buried in the yard if the blizzard is big enough). Spending a few extra bucks provides an insurance policy against that scenario. There’s some peace of mind that I won’t be stranded without a shovel in the middle of a snowstorm and it’s worth every extra penny.

Suncast 18" Shovel Lime Buy at Target $ 10

Garant Alpine 18-Inch Poly Blade Snow Shovel Buy at Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping

