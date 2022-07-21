Score Stellar Discounts for Your Last-Minute Summer Vacation With These Deals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether it be airfare, gas, or hotel prices, travel has never been more expensive than it has been lately (or at least not for a long, long time). Summer is still going strong, and it’s never too late to plan your last-minute vacation or weekend getaway—and it turns out you can do so affordably with the right deals, coupon codes, and sales. Scroll through below to check out the best travel deals and coupon codes to score now.

Hotwire: Take an extra 10% off Hot Rate hotel bookings with the code HWAPP10.

Booking: Save 15% or more on Getaway Deals.

Priceline: Save up to $625 on vacations with 'Bundle & Save' bookings.

Frontier Airlines: Save 50% on select bookings with the code SAVE50.

Avis: Get $15 off rentals over $175 with the code MUGA087.

