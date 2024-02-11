The Best Travel Products, According to Flight Attendants

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I consider myself a frequent flyer, but even as an aspiring jet setter with a solid collection of airline miles to my name, I can’t say I love air travel. I don’t love the stale airport smell, TSA gives me anxiety (will all of my beauty products make it through?), and I don’t love having to pay $30 for a subpar airport sandwich that will probably require a double dose of emergency Pepto Bismol once the seatbelt sign turns on. Plus, I always book economy flights, which means I usually have to strategically hide my prohibited second personal item under an oversized trench coat to avoid shelling out an extra $50 for overhead space (it’s both an art and science, and while I thought I had it mastered, I was recently busted pre-boarding.)

Then there’s the actual flight—the dry air, the awkwardness of waking up your too-close-for-comfort ‘neighbor’ to pee when you’re in the middle seat, etc. I always marvel at how most flight attendants manage to be so pleasant while dealing with rude passengers, sleepless nights, and endless delays (which I assume are equally as frustrating for them). How do they look so fresh and put together when all I can think about is whether or not I’m too old to lay my head down on the tray table to sleep? I am too old to be doing that, by the way.

After a particularly trying flight out of Hell (LAX) recently, I decided I should just ask three flight attendants for their tips and product recommendations to stay fresh in the less-than-fresh air of America’s airlines and airports. After all, their jobs are serving people in the air while battling lack of sleep, jet lag, dry skin, and dehydration while making it look glamorous—or at least enjoyable. So, I asked three flight attendants for their favorite travel products and tips to level up your next flight. From electrolyte-powered hydration boosters to melatonin sprays for combatting jet lag, scroll through below to check out their essentials.

Sheyla Cotera

Follow Sheyla on Instagram here.

Natrol 10mg Melatonin Gummies “[These] are your best friend for jet lag. I don’t usually use them, but whenever I need a little extra help getting to sleep, I take one or two. I also love using melatonin pillow sprays.” Buy At Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Walmart $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

La Roche Posay Anthelios Mineral Tinted Sunscreen “I always wear sunscreen no matter what. In the plane, we are so close to UV rays and the sun, so I always protect my skin. I like this tinted sunscreen because it also has a little bit of color, so I don’t need to wear foundation [over it.]” Buy At La Roche Posay $ 38 Buy At Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream for Dark Circles and Puffiness “I usually do night flights or have to wake up really early, so this eye cream helps a lot with dark circles.” Buy At Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Spring Water “This Thermal Water Spray helps keep my skin hydrated all day. On airplanes, we deal with a very, very dry environment, and this face spray really helps. Trust me!” Buy At Amazon $ 23

Sebastian Velasquez

Follow Sebastian on Instagram here.

WACACO Minipresso GR, Portable Espresso Machine “This one is my all-time favorite product by far! It’s essential for this job and it’s so easy to use and pack. It’s a must-have as a flight attendant since we run on caffeine with our crazy schedules.” Buy At Amazon $ 54 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Samsonite Silhouette 17 Backpack “This is my favorite travel bag I’ve ever owned! It has compartments for just about anything, even one to keep all your chargers organized.” Buy At Samsonite $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

OnMyWhey Protein Powder and Supplement Funnel Keychain “This is also another must-have item if you like to work out regularly. It makes traveling with protein powder so much easier! There’s absolutely no mess with these little guys.” Buy At Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lifewit Large Cooler Bag Insulated Lunch Bag “The best price-friendly lunch box! I can fit enough meals for up to four days in here.” Buy At Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bucked Up Energy Drinks “These [energy drinks] are easy to pack and ready to go.” Buy At Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Serena Leah

Follow Serena on Instagram here.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Electrolyte Powder Packs “We love to keep these in our totes and lunch boxes. Some days, we work one flight, and others, we work four; it gets busy, and sometimes, we forget to hydrate as much as we should. These packets help us make up for it, and they help with jet lag.” Buy At Liquid I.V. $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer “This is my absolute favorite skincare line, and I always keep this moisturizer and their sunscreen in my bag. It’s important to hydrate the skin when flying because it’s so dry and to wear sunscreen because there’s a lot of radiation exposure above the clouds. Also, keep the window shade closed to protect yourself.” Buy At La Roche Posay $ 23 Free Shipping Buy At Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter “One of the number one things customers forget is their headphones for in-flight entertainment. I always get asked if our TVs do Bluetooth, and sadly, the aircrafts don’t keep up with the times. If your favorite headphones are Bluetooth, I highly recommend this little device.” Buy At Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

