The Best Vacuums for Pet Hair to De-Fur Your Floors

There are plenty of perks to getting a pandemic puppy or kitty, including companionship and a constant stream of adorableness. But having a furry pet in your home also means dealing with pet hair—not to mention dust, kibble debris, and other items dragged in from their outdoor excursions and nightly walks. Investing in one of the best vacuums for pet hair is the best solution to keeping this problem at bay.

While you can get your pooch or feline friend groomed regularly to help cut down on the shedding (especially during the spring and summer months when they're getting rid of their winter coats!), their fur will inevitably end up on your furniture, floors, your clothing, and everywhere in between, so having a vacuum designed specifically to tackle pesky pet hair is a must for any pet owner. Unlike traditional vacuum cleaners made to handle a wider range of different messes, these next-level vacuums for pet hair are engineered to sweep away all of the stubborn pet fur that’s lurking on your hardwood floors, area rugs, and upholstery, allowing you to quickly de-fuzz your stuff and keep dander under control.

Of course, as with most things we shop for, while a growing number of companies are making vacuums for pet hair, they’re not all created equal. If you're on the hunt for a vacuum for pet hair that actually gets the job done, we've rounded up the best options on the market for different budgets. You're welcome!

BISSELL Cleanview Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum Cleaner This bagless vacuum features a triple action brush roll that helps loosen and lift pet hair that’s lurking on your floors. It also has scatter-free technology to keep fur from flying everywhere when you clean, along with a special nozzle to tackle upholstery. A cool perk: When you buy this vacuum, you’ll contribute to the Bissell Pet Foundation, which works to help save homeless pets. Buy at Amazon $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Bissell $ 118

Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Pet Turbo The Eureka PowerSpeed’s lightweight size makes it easy to zip around your floors. But it also includes tools that can help suck up pet hair from pretty much every surface, including a dusting brush, crevice tool, and upholstery tool. Enjoy five different height adjustment settings to clean everything from hardwood to plush carpets, while an extra-large dust cup can easily hold all the hair your pup can dish out. Buy at Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

iRobot Roomba J7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Don’t feel like pushing a vacuum around? The iRobot Roomba J7 has got you covered. This robot vacuum has plenty of cool tools that make it perfect for pet owners, including the hilariously titled P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner Official Promise) that ensures the robot will avoid colliding with pet waste. The vacuum also has personalized cleaning suggestions, including cleaning more frequently when pets tend to shed more. Powerful rubber brushes also ensure your vac won’t get tangled with pet hair as it cleans. Buy at Amazon $ 580 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Best Buy $ 600 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Kenmore DU3017 Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Down from $250 Kenmore’s DU3017 comes in a pretty shade of green, but it does more than look good. This vac contains a fast-moving roller brush and centrifugal force to suck up pet hair, along with dirt and other gunk that’s lurking on your floors. Its high-quality HEPA filter also traps dirt and hair, so it doesn’t end up back on your floors. A swivel steering system makes it easy to maneuver this vacuum around your place. Buy at Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Samsung Jet 70 Pet Stick Cordless Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner Sometimes, you just want to be able to suck up furballs when you spot them without going through the whole process of pulling out your vacuum and plugging it in. That’s where the Samsung Jet 70 Pet Stick vacuum comes in. This stick vacuum is cordless and has a 40-minute battery life, so you can whip it out and suck away as needed. The vacuum features 150 watts of power, allowing you to easily get up even stubborn hairs that are stuck to your floors. At just six pounds, this vacuum (and its three handy attachments) is easy to use on stairs, blinds, upholstery and more. Buy at Amazon $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Samsung $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum Shark’s NV752 pet vacuum cleaner has plenty of tools to help you get into hard-to-reach areas where pet fur can accumulate. There’s a 2-in-1 lift-away technology to help you get under furniture and advanced swivel steering to get into tight corners. It also features an anti-allergen seal to trap dust and pet dander inside your vac. A self-cleaning brush helps prevent pet hair from tangling your brush roll, while a large capacity dust cup means you won’t have to stop and start your cleaning sessions to ditch Fido’s excess fur. Buy at Amazon $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner Down from $210 While this vacuum is cordless, it delivers plenty of suction power to whisk away pesky pet hair. This stick vacuum has three times more dirt and dust capacity than the competition, so you don’t have to repeatedly stop and start to empty the bin. It also features an antimicrobial brush roll and a pet odor filter to prevent Eau de dog. The whole thing clocks in at just 9 pounds, making it easy to maneuver around your place. Buy at Amazon $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

