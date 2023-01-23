Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Ah, the holiday of love. How did we get so fond of a day honoring a martyr? I have a hunch it’s all the candy. Whether you’re going for expressing affection, lust, or love (or just upgrading his wardrobe on the sly) this Valentine’s Day, we scoured the internet to find fun gift ideas for every type of guy and budget. Scroll through to see 15 popular Valentine’s Day gift picks, from silly tokens of affection to wrapping paper-worthy presents below.

Multi-tool Knife with I Love You For the MacGyver type who is always handy to fix something, a multi-tool that says I Love You. It's got a knife, screwdriver, bottle opener and more all on a handy little gadget. Buy At Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Foria Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD For the CBD aficionado, a personal lubricant with 400mg broad-spectrum CBD to help enhance your intimate experience. Buy At Nordstrom $ 44 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Ulta $ 44

Aged & Infused Island Time Alcohol Infusion Kit For the infused cocktail connoisseur, a chic glass kit to make those spicy pineapple libations at home. Available in other flavors or as a set. Buy At Bespoke Post $ 25

Tiger Balm Ultra Strength Pain Relieving Ointment (2-pack) For the guy who is always sore after the gym or work, the OG Tiger Balm Ultra Strength pain relieving ointment works like a charm--offer to help apply it! Buy At Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tribe Personalized Pet Face Socks For the guy who really loves his pet, try something with Fido’s likeness printed on socks or a mug. Buy At Chewy $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lululemon Men’s Joggers Comfy joggers for the guy who may want to consider throwing out his favorite moth-holed sweats, but you don’t have the heart to tell him—these from Lululemon are nice enough to be worn out. Buy At Lululemon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Converse Chuck Taylor X Comme des Garçons collab For the sporty guy who loves fashion: classic Converse Chuck Taylors elevated by a Comme des Garçons collab. Buy At Nordstrom $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Light Me When You Want A** Candle Well, this should get burned down quickly. A 50-hour, soy-based scented candle with a fun message! Buy At Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

Jack Black Skin Saviors Set For the skincare-curious guy who doesn’t know where to start, an intro set of best-selling facial products for him to try, packaged in a giftable box. Buy At Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping Buy At Ulta $ 37 Free Shipping

Shinola Detrola Prism Silicone Strap Watch For the guy whose watch collection is worth more than his car, a sleek everyday watch from Shinola. Buy At Nordstrom $ 395 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Filson flannel shirts For the guy who loves flannel shirts, Filson's are known for durability and warmth while looking nice enough to go to dinner. Buy At Filson $ Free Shipping

Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones 23% off For the guy who appreciates a cool, retro aesthetic but also likes modern tech, on-trend Bluetooth earbuds with the iconic Marshall logo. The earbuds hold five hours of charge and the portable charging case carries four additional charges for 25 hours total of playtime before they need recharging. Buy At Amazon $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Capsule Letters For the sentimental guy, these hand-written capsule notes can be anything from a love message to promising a favor, sexy or otherwise. Buy At Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Carrera Hot Aviator Sunglasses For the diehard Bruce Lee fan, these sunglasses are like ones worn by the master himself. If he practices martial arts or enjoys Lee's writing, grab him one of Lee's books too. Buy At Amazon $ 42 Free Shipping

Dad Grass x George Harrison All Things Must Grass Dad Stash For the Beetles-loving-pothead who only smokes CBD now (or whatever he'd like to stash in plain sight), this stasher set looks like an old-school double cassette box and is filled with a special blend of pre-rolled organic CBD hemp flower. Buy At Dad Grass $

