These Tablets Clean My Water Bottle So I Don’t Have to

I love my water bottle. It’s something I always have by my side, whether I’m working, exercising, or just hanging out. Staying hydrated is important. But if you use a water bottle too, like a Hydroflask or a Swell, you’ll know what I mean when I say that after a while, they can get a little gross. The first sign is the water starts to give off a little smell, then the taste changes. Soon enough, you peek inside, and see that the once pristine stainless steel has turned brown, and you need to clean the bottle ASAP. Cleaning a water bottle, though, can be an arduous, annoying task. That was, until I discovered these tablets.

Bottle Bright Tablets make cleaning your water bottle something you’ll actually want to do.—there is no scrubbing required. Each tablet is individually wrapped and they are extremely easy to use. All you have to do is plop it into your bottle with some warm water and wait about fifteen to thirty minutes. These tablets will dissolve, creating effervescent bubbles that power though tough stains and odors, leaving your bottle squeaky clean and odor free. Dump the liquid out of your bottle, maybe give it an extra rinse, and look inside. Your bottle will look brand new, and it will smell that way, too. If that wasn’t enough, they are also all natural, meaning they are biodegradable, chlorine free, and environmentally safe.

Now, I’m sipping from my water bottle with ease. The anxiety of having to clean it out is a distant memory. I can just enjoy fresh tasting water, all day long.

Bottle Bright Tablets Buy on Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping | Free Returns

