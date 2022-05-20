5 Stylish & Fun Wedding Guest Dresses That Will (Almost) Outshine the Bride

We’ve officially entered wedding season, which means you’ll need something chic and appropriate to wear. While you could whip out any old frock from last year’s wedding season and roll with it, you really deserve a wedding guest dress that’ll make you look and feel amazing. After all, we’re emerging from a pandemic and finally get to dress up again—it’s exciting!

Of course, there are some unofficial rules for wedding guest dresses to keep in mind. Wearing white is almost always a huge no-no, and you don’t want to show up in something super revealing or attention-grabbing over fears you’ll upstage the bride. The dress code will also depend on the couple’s tastes, the venue, the climate, the theme (if there happens to be one), and a number of other factors that should be addressed in your invite, so don’t forget to carefully read it.

When it comes to picking out one of the best wedding guest dresses (or two or three) to get you through the season stylish and seamlessly, the goal is to find a happy medium that’s gorgeous and confidence-boosting, but won't make you the center of attention on someone else’s big day. So… where should you start? There are a lot of dresses out there, and you only have so much time (don’t wait until the very last minute to start looking—trust me!). Check out these options for the best wedding guest dresses to help you find the right fit.

J.Crew Alicia Cupro-Blend Slip Dress This slip dress is simple, and that’s part of its appeal. The silk dress has a racerback to show off your shoulders and to keep you comfortable while you hit the dance floor. The ankle-length sheath comes in two shades—tea rose and deep chocolate—to give you options. It’s even machine washable, so you don’t have to worry about racking up dry cleaning bills between weddings. Buy at J. Crew $ 168 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Madewell Bel Kazan Janie Dress While you could wear basic black, this patterned dress is way more exciting. The Janie dress has an elastic back and adjustable straps to help you get that just-right fit. A long, full skirt gives you plenty of room to dance comfortably. There are even pockets to hold your phone and other essentials as you mingle with guests. The dress comes in a walnut shade, too, if you’re not in the mood for black. Buy at Madewell $ 298 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vince Camuto Popover Cocktail Dress Speaking of black, this Vince Camuto cocktail dress is a stunner. The LBD has an off-the-shoulder neckline that’s eye-catching but classy. A slit in the back and arm slits allow you to move freely, while a hidden zipper makes it easy to get in and out. Subtle draping in the front creates a flattering silhouette. Buy at Nordstrom $ 148 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fraiche by J High/Low Faux Wrap Dress Going to a conservative wedding? This faux wrap dress is more subdued without being frumpy. It features a cinched waist with a tie and a high-low skirt to show just enough leg. The dress comes in several colors, including red, navy, and rust. An added perk: You can wear this one to work when wedding season is over. Buy at Nordstrom $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Boden Violet Square Neck Midi Dress This lovely midi dress has “afternoon wedding” written all over it. It features a square neckline for a classic tea party look, while a whimsical print—choose from five options—makes for a fun twist. Wide straps help keep everything in place, while a breezy cotton fabric will keep you cool, even on scorching days. Buy at Boden $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

