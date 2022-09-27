Western Style Is Here to Stay, So Saddle Up

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

So, you wanna be a cowboy? Yeah, well get in line, bro. It’s the new “thing.”

I am completely enamored with western style which practically makes no sense for a guy like me who lives in Brooklyn, New York. I mean, do I live the lifestyle of a rough-and-tough cowboy on the range, working hard everyday just to end my nights with a glass of whiskey and a hand-rolled cigarette? No, but that’s not the point. The point is that I like the way I look when I wear western clothing and if that is a crime, well then call the Marshal or the Sheriff or whatever.

Wearing western clothing has taken a fashionable turn in the last year or two. It seems like most brands today have some sort of western-twang to their new lines, and I’m here to tell you that it’s really easy to get lost in the mix and end up just buying some jean jacket from Levi’s and looking like every other fool at the dive bar on any given night. I’ve gone ahead and handpicked the absolute coolest, most badass cowboy gear that I own or have blood-sworn and bookmarked on my browser to buy when that next paycheck comes. Pull any piece from this list and I promise you’ll not only look amazing, but you’ll also—actually no, that’s it. You’ll just look really good.

Jackets

Flannel Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket This jacket from Flint & Tinder is incredibly versatile and stylish. Long before synthetic waterproof fabrics became a thing in the late 20th century, wax coated canvas was the top choice of any cowboy who was looking to keep water from seeping through their gear. This is my favorite fall jacket and it's available in eight different colors. Buy at Huckberry $ 268 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tin Cloth Jacket A time-proven western styled jacket that can go the distance. My friend Duncan actually got me onto Filson and he has a job where he actually works outside—which is weird because I stare into a computer for a living. He said, “I wear Filson because if they make something, then they make it the best.” This jacket is built with a weather-resistant oil finish and a Mackinaw Wool-lined collar for superb weather protection. Buy at Filson $ 350 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Overnight Trucker Jacket Tecovas calls this a modern take on a classic—which is pretty much right on the money. Their Overnight Trucker Jacket is the perfect mid-weight jacket made from a cotton blend with a soft shearling collar that is removable for washing. This jacket will serve you well on horseback or if you are just walking to CVS to get toothpaste. Buy at Tecovas $ 165 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Felted Chore Coat Okay, this one might be a little out there but I love this jacket. It’s what a classy cowboy might wear when he’s taking his lady out on a fancy-pants dinner in the city. This merino wool coat, combined with some dark jeans and nice boots is one look that is purely unique. My girlfriend said she thinks it makes me look like a guy from the early 1900s and I was like —”yeah, I know.” Buy at Buck Mason $ 228 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shirts

Corduroy Snap Shirt Snap Shirts are as cowboy as they come. This corduroy shirt from Flint and Tinder is uniquely comfortable and stylish. It’s one of those shirts that people ask you where you got it whenever you wear it. The color is so versatile you can wear it with almost anything. Buy at Huckberry $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Crosscut Deluxe Western Shirt I have a few shirts from Howler Brothers and let me tell you, I want more. Wild, stylish, and super laid-back is the only way to describe their clothing. The detailed embroidery is flashy but in all the right ways. This is a great shirt for going on dates, showing up to the office sometimes, or just drinking beers with the boys. Buy at Huckberry $ 109 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Embroidered Western Shirt Made from 100% organic cotton selvage denim, this shirt is part of a small batch manufacturing run and of limited quantity. A great shirt that can be tucked or untucked, depending on the vibe of your night. Buy at Taylor Stitch $ 158 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shoals Twill Shirt This shirt is on the more expensive side, but you get what you pay for with this natural twill cotton button down. I don’t own much from Billy Reid but let me tell you, if I did, that would be like, so cool. This shirt has antique brass snaps at the chest and sleeves. You could wear this with everything from Chino’s to suits. Buy at Billy Reid $ 198 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Denim Pearl Snap Another denim pearl snap but this one comes from my favorite western brand, Tecovas. Their button down is made from breathable cotton denim that was made to handle the Texas heat. This shirt is a western stable piece and can be dressed up or down depending on the pants. I wore this shirt under a suit to a wedding and I didn’t look like an idiot so it passed the test in my book. Buy at Tecovas $ 88 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Boots

The Roy I’ve written and spoken about these boots several times, but let me just say there is a reason I won’t shut up about them—they are awesome. Any boot from Tecovas is going to get you compliments, but I really love the shallow shaft with the zip sides. The water-resistant suede is so eye catching and comfortable I didn’t even need to break these in before wearing them out. Buy at Tecovas $ 265 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Heritage R Toe Western Boot Ariat is one of the bigger names in the boot game so beware when scrolling their site. They have OPTIONS! Most of Ariat’s footwear is incredibly affordable compared to most boot brands and they are surprisingly comfortable. If you want boots, you’ll find a pair on their site. Buy at Ariat $ 189 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rhodes Rhodes is a newer brand to hit the scene but let me tell you, they know what they are doing. I have these classic Roper’s in Hickory and they go with just about everything. They might need to be worn around the house for a day or two before wearing them on a night out but they are extremely comfortable with a little break-in. Buy at Huckberry $ 210 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pants

Wrancher Dress Jean Wrangler makes so many different styles of western pants so you can’t miss on their site. I personally love these dress jeans because they aren’t quite “bell bottoms” but they are flared boot pants. You can dress these up or down depending on the night and they will work with any kind of cowboy boot. Buy at Wrangler $ 44

The Extras

Mackinaw Wool Western Vest Do I own this? No, but I would! I mean, just look at it. This is as western as it gets. The vest is made from 100% Mackinaw Wool and bears the resemblance of something the bold pioneers of the west would have worn on any given day to stay warm while on the ole dusty trail. Buy at Filson $ 295 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Two-Tone Belt Buckle Is this just a small advertisement for Tecovas or is it a legitimate accessory? I don’t really know but I’m here for it. Belt buckles are a western staple but don’t be surprised that you want to start kicking in more saloon doors when you start wearing one. Buy at Tecovas $ 45

The Ranchman I have only worn cowboy hats ironically so I can’t really say if this is a good addition or wise purchase. It seems kind of try-hard to me but hey, you do you. Buy at Tecovas $ 295

Blood Meridian - Cormac McCarthy I’m adding this to the list because this book is the most hardcore western I’ve ever read. This classic American novel depicts the life of outlaws in the west during a time when savagery was the customary norm. Written by the guy who wroteNo Country for Old Men so you know it’s dark. This book will not help you dress western. Buy at Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bolo Tie Do I think you should buy one of these from an antique shop or somewhere authentic? Yes. But we are all creatures of convenience so if you must, Amazon does have a huge selection. Great alternative item for weddings or just for fun. Buy at Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Well, we did it. You’re a rootin’ tootin’ cowboy now. Yee haw!

