The Best Western-inspired Brands for Women in 2023

Western-inspired fashion has proven to be a cyclical—but impressively enduring—trend. Cowboy boots were arguably the largest footwear trend of 2022, but the affinity for western footwear doesn’t seem to be going anywhere for 2023. Given that cowboy boots have been all the rage as of late, it’s only natural that western and western-inspired apparel is on the rise as well. Heritage brands like Wrangler, Ariat, and Tecovas have made a major comeback in recent years, but other brands are taking note of the country-style resurrection as well.

Western-inspired looks don’t have to come across as costume-like either— the best thing about the trend is that you can customize your get-up according to your comfort level. Whatever level of wild west dressing you choose, the most foolproof way to rock the western-inspired trend without looking like you’re rodeo-bound (or worse, costume party bound) is to invest in quality pieces. Scroll through below to check out our favorite western-inspired clothing brands for women.

Wrangler When it comes to western fashion, Wrangler comes to the top of mind. Whether it be its rigid denim that’ll last for decades (and actually get better with age) or its bandana button-down shirts, you really can’t go wrong with Wrangler. Shop At Wrangler $ Free Shipping

Wilsons Leather Another tried-and-true heritage brand, Wilsons Leather creates high-quality western-adjacent staples that are both contemporary and classic. Shop At Wilsons Leather $

Lykke Wullf This Instagram-famous brand is easily my favorite sartorial discovery of 2022. The up-and-coming brand’s western-inspired denim, jumpsuits, and dresses give authentic vintage vibes but are designed with modern tailoring—no thrift store hunting required. Shop At Lykke Wullf $

Hammies Hammies is an under-the-radar, retro-themed brand offering a curated selection of corduroy bell bottoms and ’70s-inspired shorts that are perfectly country. Shop At Hammies $

Chaser Brand You may know Chaser for its class, rock and roll graphic tees, but the brand’s vintage-inspired and western-forward aesthetic is reflected in its other product categories as well. Shop At Chaser $

Tecovas Tecovas is known for its Texas-made cowboy boots, but the western brand also has apparel for men and women, including rugged denim, graphic t-shirts, and suede jackets. Shop At Tecovas $

Ariat Another iconic brand known for its durable boots and footwear, Ariat’s western and Southwestern apparel is equally as noteworthy. Shop At Ariat $

