The Best Non-See-Through White T-Shirts Every Closet Needs

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

White T-shirts have been in style for generations (they never really go out of style), and they can be worn in so many ways—even when you’re dressing up. But despite their versatility and all-American appeal, finding the perfect white tee that isn’t see-through is not as easy as it should be. While every garment in the timeless white tee category shares design characteristics like short sleeves, a head hole, and an achromatic hue, there is actually a surprising range of different white tees out there, and they are anything but one-fits-all.

We tried on and tested out well over a dozen shirts to help you find the best white T-shirts that aren’t see-through for all sorts of different events, outings, and style preferences. These are the best white T-shirts that made the cut.

Buck Mason White Field-Spec Cotton Heavy Tee I received a compliment on this shirt within the first two hours I wore it, but that’s not the only reason it made the list. As the name suggests, this tee is a heavy (a.k.a. not sheer) shirt with double the density of most cotton t-shirts. There’s a ribbed texture all up and down the body of the Field-Spec Cotton Heavy, and this ribbing stands out even more at the collar, hem, and sleeve hems. All in all, this is about as dressed up as a white T-shirt can get, and it’s the one I wear with my nicest jeans, chinos, or even slacks under a jacket. Buy At Buck Mason $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Madewell Women’s Northside Vintage Tee As basic as basic can get (in the best way possible), the Northside Vintage Tee would have looked right at home in the 1960s and I’m willing to bet it will look just fine in the 2060s, too. This all-cotton shirt has a slim but relaxed fit, its shorter sleeves let you show off those arms, and its standard length allows for tucking or wearing out. (The shirt measures 23 inches from the shoulder to the hem in a medium size, for reference.) Buy At Madewell $ 18

True Classic White T-Shirt (3-Pack) This is the white T-shirt you first picture when you think of a classic white Tee. No ribbing, no tapers or curves at the hem. No hint of color. It’s just a T-shirt and one you could wear under a dress shirt or atop a pair of shorts or jeans. True Classic’s tees are suitable for mowing the lawn or strolling on the beach or dropping the kids off at camp. They can be a nightshirt or a morning dog walk shirt or what have you; there’s nothing fancy at all here to the untrained eye, just a perfect casual tee. What is going on is a tailoring that accentuates a man’s arms and shoulders and eases away a bit around his belly, so any gent who wants to look his best even without regular gym trips should consider the brand. Also, these tees come in a three-pack for $75, so the price is right. Buy At True Classic $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Quince Modal Scoop Neck T-Shirt So, listen: this is a super soft, comfortable shirt made from a 50/50 blend of cotton and modal (which is a “semi-synthetic” fabric made from beech tree pulp, per MasterClass) that’s great over a pair of jeans or a skirt and works under a sweater or a jacket, and it has a broad scoop neckline, but none of that is what sets it apart. This shirt only costs $15 dispute looking and feeling like a premium version with triple the price. Buy At Quince $ 15

Mack Weldon Pima Crew Neck T-Shirt Mack Weldon’s Pima Crew Neck T-Shirt is arguably the ideal undershirt because of its slim fit and soft fabric. It won’t bunch up or create creases under a button-down or sweater, and the soft cotton is comfy for extended wear. On the other hand, this shirt looks good enough to be your only top or worn under a jacket where it’s visible. And when you wear it out, so to speak, know the shirt will maintain its flattering fit all day thanks to sturdy stitching at the collar and sleeves and a quality knitting job. Buy At Mack Weldon $ 38

Buck Mason Pima Boxy Crew T-Shirt This 100 percent Supima cotton shirt has a great feel: it’s light and allows for easy, comfortable motion, and it won’t build up heat, yet it’s not anywhere near transparent or see-through. And while the straight hem rides higher than most tees, this shirt won’t have your midriff exposed save when you reach both arms over your head, so don’t worry if you’re not usually a belly-out kind of person. The Pima Boxy Crew shirt works great over a pair of jeans, but you can also wear it with a skirt, over a dress, with shorts, or however else feels the most you. Buy At Buck Mason $ 45

Everlane Men’s Premium-Weight Crew T-Shirt When it comes to high-quality staples that are built to last and tailored to flatter, Everlane is second to none, so it comes as no surprise that the brand’s classic T-shirts are a favorite of ours. Our favorite non-see-through pick is the Premium-Weight Crew, which feels high-quality and thick so it retains its shape and doesn’t wrinkle, while still being breathable and lightweight enough to wear in hot weather. Buy At Everlane $ 45

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

